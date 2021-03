Update: WonderStruck in Cleveland Now Slated To Take Place in July

Courtesy of the Elevation Group

Locally based Elevation Group, the concert promoter behind the WonderStruck in Cleveland music festival, just announced plans to proceed with this summer's festival, which was rescheduled last year when the pandemic hit."The United Kingdom plans to fully reopen Great Britain on June 21. Within 72 hours of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's announcement, mega music festivals in Reading and Leeds sold over 100,000 tickets," states Elevation president Denny Young in a statement. "On Monday, our neighbors in Indianapolis opened 'indoor' music venues to a capacity of 50 percent. And yesterday, when reporting the 2021 Rock Hall Induction ceremony information, Cleveland.com's headline read: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony switches venues, could draw its largest audience ever. Each day, we become more confident and believe that running music festivals this summer is possible. If the positive trends continue, reopening is certain. We plan to be ready to safely present both WonderStruck and WonderBus [in Columbus]."Young says the Elevation Group will "communicate with the Ohio Department of Health and the Office of Governor Mike DeWine and will coordinate our plans and actions in compliance with state health mandates and protocol. The safety of our attendees, artists, vendors and staff is our top priority."WonderStruck in Cleveland will shift dates from early June to Saturday and Sunday, July 24 and 25."Based on the current information available, we are confident that we can safely stage WonderStruck in late July and not before," says Young. "By then, we forecast an additional reduction in restrictions and an increase in permitted capacity that will present a festival experience closer to 'normal.'"In the event of further issues and potential delays in Ohio, the Elevation Group will push the event to September. WonderStruck in Cleveland , the music festival originally slated to take place this month and then pushed to September because of coronavirus concerns, has now been bumped to 2021.The festival will take place June 12 and 13.WonderBus Music & Arts Festival, a sister festival slated to take place in Columbus, has also been pushed to next year. It’ll take place on Aug. 28 and 29.“We are devastated to tell each of you that we must move our two Summer 2020 music festivals — WonderStruck in Cleveland and the WonderBus Music & Arts Festival (Columbus) — to 2021,” reads a press release issued by the Elevation Group, the concert's organizer. “Like you, we are massively disappointed that gathering in celebration of friends and live music cannot take place in the current environment. As we all know, at this moment we are engaged in a greater battle on multiple fronts. We cannot forget; we are all in this together. We need to work closely with one another to help put this awful nightmare behind us. And when that happens, we are going to celebrate with one helluva party in both Cleveland and Columbus. We promise you that our team will work tirelessly over the next year in an effort to deliver two of the best music festivals the state of Ohio has ever seen."The Elevation Group is also holding a second weekend later in the year for WonderStruck in Cleveland just in case concerts can't take place in June of 2021.Organizers say they will try to retain many of the same artists for 2021 that were scheduled to appear in 2020.The Elevation Group says that ticket holders will be contacted directly via email early next week and that refunds will be available.