Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, March 3, 2021

C-Notes

Update: WonderStruck in Cleveland Now Slated To Take Place in July

Posted By on Wed, Mar 3, 2021 at 5:24 PM

COURTESY OF THE ELEVATION GROUP
  • Courtesy of the Elevation Group
Update: Locally based Elevation Group, the concert promoter behind the WonderStruck in Cleveland music festival, just announced plans to proceed with this summer's festival, which was rescheduled last year when the pandemic hit.

"The United Kingdom plans to fully reopen Great Britain on June 21. Within 72 hours of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's announcement, mega music festivals in Reading and Leeds sold over 100,000 tickets," states Elevation president Denny Young in a statement. "On Monday, our neighbors in Indianapolis opened 'indoor' music venues to a capacity of 50 percent. And yesterday, when reporting the 2021 Rock Hall Induction ceremony information, Cleveland.com's headline read: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony switches venues, could draw its largest audience ever. Each day, we become more confident and believe that running music festivals this summer is possible. If the positive trends continue, reopening is certain. We plan to be ready to safely present both WonderStruck and WonderBus [in Columbus]."



Young says the Elevation Group will "communicate with the Ohio Department of Health and the Office of Governor Mike DeWine and will coordinate our plans and actions in compliance with state health mandates and protocol. The safety of our attendees, artists, vendors and staff is our top priority."

WonderStruck in Cleveland will shift dates from early June to Saturday and Sunday, July 24 and 25.

"Based on the current information available, we are confident that we can safely stage WonderStruck in late July and not before," says Young. "By then, we forecast an additional reduction in restrictions and an increase in permitted capacity that will present a festival experience closer to 'normal.'"

In the event of further issues and potential delays in Ohio, the Elevation Group will push the event to September.

Original Post 6/12/2020: WonderStruck in Cleveland, the music festival originally slated to take place this month and then pushed to September because of coronavirus concerns, has now been bumped to 2021.

The festival will take place June 12 and 13.

WonderBus Music & Arts Festival, a sister festival slated to take place in Columbus, has also been pushed to next year. It’ll take place on Aug. 28 and 29.

“We are devastated to tell each of you that we must move our two Summer 2020 music festivals — WonderStruck in Cleveland and the WonderBus Music & Arts Festival (Columbus) — to 2021,” reads a press release issued by the Elevation Group, the concert's organizer. “Like you, we are massively disappointed that gathering in celebration of friends and live music cannot take place in the current environment. As we all know, at this moment we are engaged in a greater battle on multiple fronts. We cannot forget; we are all in this together. We need to work closely with one another to help put this awful nightmare behind us. And when that happens, we are going to celebrate with one helluva party in both Cleveland and Columbus. We promise you that our team will work tirelessly over the next year in an effort to deliver two of the best music festivals the state of Ohio has ever seen."

The Elevation Group is also holding a second weekend later in the year for WonderStruck in Cleveland just in case concerts can't take place in June of 2021.

Organizers say they will try to retain many of the same artists for 2021 that were scheduled to appear in 2020.

The Elevation Group says that ticket holders will be contacted directly via email early next week and that refunds will be available.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (1)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of WonderStruck In Cleveland, coronavirus

More on C-Notes

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 24, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Crop Bistro In Ohio City Is Closed, Though Owner Hopes to Reopen Someday Read More

  2. Mysterious Nose Sculpture Appears Out of Nowhere at Hart Crane Park in the Flats Read More

  3. Russo Brothers' "Cherry" Is Bad! Enjoy the Shots of Coventry and Detroit Shoreway Though Read More

  4. Iconic Velvet Tango Room Has Been Sold, New Owner Promises to Preserve Legacy Read More

  5. Savage Love: I Started Taking Antidepressants and My Kinks Vanished Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation