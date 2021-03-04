Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Thursday, March 4, 2021

Scene & Heard

CSU to Hold In-Person Commencement Ceremony at Progressive Field

Posted By on Thu, Mar 4, 2021 at 9:34 AM

SAM ALLARD / SCENE
  • Sam Allard / Scene
Cleveland State University President Harlan Sands announced Wednesday that graduating students will get an in-person commencement ceremony this year. It's scheduled for May 15 at Progressive Field, home of the Cleveland Baseball Team.

Sands cited low coronavirus positivity rates on campus as a reason for the decision in a social media forum. He thanked the community for their diligence. The commencement news was later announced via university press release.



“I can’t think of a more appropriate event to begin our pathway back to a ‘new normal,’ where we can celebrate in-person after a year in which the pandemic pushed us away from personal contact and social norms,” Sands said in the release.

The ceremony will be held in two sessions, one in the morning and one in the afternoon, to allow for social distancing, and will be held regardless of weather conditions. Additional details will be available soon.

In the meantime, the CSU Vikings march onward as the No. 1 seed in the Horizon League men's basketball tournament. They defeated Purdue Fort Wayne in a thrilling triple-overtime game earlier this week. If they emerge victorious in the Horizon League, they'll be granted an automatic berth to the NCAA March Madness basketball tournament.

***
