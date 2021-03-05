Cleveland to Host 2024 Pan-American Masters Games

click to enlarge IMGA FB

The Greater Cleveland Sports Commission announced last night at the annual Greater Cleveland Sports Awards that it will be bringing the 2024 Pan-American Masters Games to Cleveland.Featuring athletes over the age of 30 participating in Olympic-style events like track and field, tennis and cycling, the quadrennial games are expected to bring more than 7,500 athletes from more than 50 countries to the city that summer.The 2020 edition in Rio was postponed due to the pandemic.“Cleveland has built a reputation for successfully hosting large multi-sport events such as the 2014 Gay Games, 2013 National Senior Games and 2004 International Children's Games,” David Gilbert, President and CEO of Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, said in a press release. “The sports commission has spent six years tenaciously pursuing this incredible opportunity for our community, and now the preparation begins; this will take a community-wide effort to make it the best Masters Games ever. All eyes will be on The Land, as our city is elevated to an international stage continuing to change perceptions and showcase the pride we all have in Cleveland.”