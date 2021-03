Rock Hall's Nwaka Onwusa To Speak at Upcoming NCJW/CLE Event

click to enlarge National Council of Jewish Women/ Cleveland

Rock Hall Vice President of Curatorial Affairs & Chief Curator Nwaka Onwusa.

Before coming to the Rock Hall two years ago, curator extraordinaire Nwaka Onwusa worked at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, where she specialized in exhibition development and created more than 20 unique and memorial exhibits, includingandNow the Rock Hall's Vice President of Curatorial Affairs & Chief Curator, Onwusa worked on the Rock Hall's terrific, an exhibit that explores social justice issues and rock 'n' roll, and has become one of the Rock Hall's top liaisons.During her career, she's also curated satellite and traveling exhibits in both the U.S. and in the UK. Before becoming a curator, Onwusa worked in educational programs committed to inspiring students to explore the arts and museum studies.She’ll headline an upcoming winter meeting of the National Council of Jewish Women/Cleveland’s (NCJW/CLE) and will discuss the “leadership and vision” that led her to become a powerful force in the arts scene.During the event, she’ll provide a behind-the-scenes look at Rock Hall displays and share inside stories about current and former exhibits she’s curated. Grog Shop owner Kathy Blackman will moderate the virtual event.The event takes place at 7 p.m. on March 9 on Zoom. It's free, but you must register in advance.