Wednesday, March 10, 2021

C-Notes

Joe Lovano and Carol Welsman To Perform as Part of This Weekend’s Lakeland Jazz Festival

Posted By on Wed, Mar 10, 2021 at 1:43 PM

Native son Joe Lovano. - COURTESY OF JWP CONCERTS
  • Courtesy of JWP Concerts
  • Native son Joe Lovano.
Now in its 49th year, the annual Lakeland Jazz Festival has pivoted to a virtual format this year because of the pandemic.

That said, it’ll still feature some remarkable talent.



It all starts at 8 p.m. on Friday a pre-recorded concert by the Cleveland Jazz Orchestra with Joe Lovano performing Jim McNeely's arrangement of "A Love Supreme." This concert, which took place on September 11, 2016, at the BopStop at the Music Settlement, featured Lovano and the CJO performing legendary arranger Jim McNeely's arrangement of John Coltrane's epic tune.

A Cleveland native, Lovano has played with top jazz acts such as the Woody Herman Orchestra and the Thad Jones/Mel Lewis Jazz Orchestra. He's the longest running artist on the Blue Note label.

The Lakeland Civic Jazz Orchestra under the direction of Ed Michaels will open for Lovano and co.

At 7 p.m. on Saturday, things start up again with a pre-concert discussion on jazz improvisation with singer and pianist Carol Welsman and interviewer John Simna (host of Jazz All Night with John Simna on WCPN Ideastream).

Welsman will then perform at 8 p.m. An international artist who has toured the world performing in multiple languages, Welsman is one of Canada's finest jazz vocalists and pianists and has received numerous JUNO Award nominations.

It's free to attend the virtual festival.

