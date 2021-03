Stow’s Ernie Haase Receives Grammy Nod for Best Roots Gospel Album

click to enlarge Jake Harsh

Ernie Haase + Signature Sound.

Ernie Haase, a nationally renowned gospel singer out of Stow, has been nominated for a Grammy for his latest effort,. The album was nominated in the Best Roots Gospel Album category.Haase released the album, a tribute to Bill and Gloria Gaither, last spring with his quartet, Signature Sound. The Gaithers, both of whom are Gospel Music Hall of Fame members, join Ernie Haase + Signature Sound on the release.During a career that stretches back nearly a decade, Ernie Haase + Signature Sound have traveled all over the world, and they’ve hit some pretty significant milestones along the way. Tony Bennett's former musical director Billy Stritch produced their recent holiday release,, the group has performed the national anthem multiple times at NBA games and it's appeared on ESPN with NASCAR. The Grammy Awards take place on Sunday.