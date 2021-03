Four Local Music Venues Will Open Today To Sell Merch and Lights on Lager

click to enlarge beachlandballroom.com

Beachland Ballroom will hold an open house today.

click to enlarge Kathy Blackman

Lights on Lager.

Today marks the one-year anniversary of the closing of so many of Cleveland’s terrific independent music venues. To mark the occasion, the Grog Shop Happy Dog and Mahall’s 20 Lanes will all open to sell four packs of Lights on Lager, a dry-hopped lager that was created in a unique partnership with the Jolly Scholar Brewery and the Baenum hop farm. Proceeds from sales of the beer benefit the clubs.The places will have merch for sale too.The Grog Shop will be open today from 2 to 7 p.m. DJ Rachel Hunt will man the wheels of steel, and the club will have Jake Kelly poster books for sale along with special Jake Kelly glassware.The Beachland will be open from noon to 5 and will sell a special one-of-a-kind T-shirt along with four packs of Lights on Lager. The thrift store This Way Out will be open as well.Happy Dog will sell Lights on Lager to-go from 1 to 4 p.m., and Mahall’s will also have the four-packs available to-go from 1 to 5 p.m.