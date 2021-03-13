Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Saturday, March 13, 2021

Four Local Music Venues Will Open Today To Sell Merch and Lights on Lager

Posted By on Sat, Mar 13, 2021 at 8:20 AM

click to enlarge Beachland Ballroom will hold an open house today. - BEACHLANDBALLROOM.COM
  • beachlandballroom.com
  • Beachland Ballroom will hold an open house today.
Today marks the one-year anniversary of the closing of so many of Cleveland’s terrific independent music venues. To mark the occasion, the Grog Shop, Beachland Ballroom, Happy Dog and Mahall’s 20 Lanes will all open to sell four packs of Lights on Lager, a dry-hopped lager that was created in a unique partnership with the Jolly Scholar Brewery and the Baenum hop farm. Proceeds from sales of the beer benefit the clubs.

The places will have merch for sale too. 
click to enlarge Lights on Lager. - KATHY BLACKMAN
  • Kathy Blackman
  • Lights on Lager.

The Grog Shop will be open today from 2 to 7 p.m. DJ Rachel Hunt will man the wheels of steel, and the club will have Jake Kelly poster books for sale along with special Jake Kelly glassware.



The Beachland will be open from noon to 5 and will sell a special one-of-a-kind T-shirt along with four packs of Lights on Lager. The thrift store This Way Out will be open as well.

Happy Dog will sell Lights on Lager to-go from 1 to 4 p.m., and Mahall’s will also have the four-packs available to-go from 1 to 5 p.m.

