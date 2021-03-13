Saturday, March 13, 2021
Four Local Music Venues Will Open Today To Sell Merch and Lights on Lager
Posted
By Jeff Niesel
on Sat, Mar 13, 2021 at 8:20 AM
click to enlarge
-
beachlandballroom.com
-
Beachland Ballroom will hold an open house today.
Today marks the one-year anniversary of the closing of so many of Cleveland’s terrific independent music venues. To mark the occasion, the Grog Shop
, Beachland Ballroom
, Happy Dog
and Mahall’s 20 Lanes
will all open to sell four packs of Lights on Lager, a dry-hopped lager that was created in a unique partnership with the Jolly Scholar Brewery and the Baenum hop farm. Proceeds from sales of the beer benefit the clubs.
The places will have merch for sale too.
click to enlarge
-
Kathy Blackman
-
Lights on Lager.
The Grog Shop will be open today from 2 to 7 p.m. DJ Rachel Hunt will man the wheels of steel, and the club will have Jake Kelly poster books for sale along with special Jake Kelly glassware.
The Beachland will be open from noon to 5 and will sell a special one-of-a-kind T-shirt along with four packs of Lights on Lager. The thrift store This Way Out will be open as well.
Happy Dog will sell Lights on Lager to-go from 1 to 4 p.m., and Mahall’s will also have the four-packs available to-go from 1 to 5 p.m.
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
Tags: Lights on Lager, Cleveland clubs, Image
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at news@clevescene.com.
Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.