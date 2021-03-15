Monday, March 15, 2021
Akron's Land of Panda To Release New Feel-Good Single
By Jeff Niesel
on Mon, Mar 15, 2021 at 2:06 PM
Akron's Land of Panda.
Formed in 2017, Akron’s Land of Panda released its self-titled debut album two years ago and has regularly performed around Northeast Ohio ever since.
Prior to the pandemic, Land of Panda had just completed another busy winter concert schedule. It sold out the West Side Bowl in Youngstown with Tropidelic, headlined a well-attended concert at Jilly’s Music Room in Akron and opened a show at the Grog Shop with After Funk. The pandemic put touring on hold, but the band has remained buy. It's performed at small outdoor festivals that complied with Covid-19 protocols and began recording its sophomore EP in March of 2020 at Signal Flow Studios.
This week, Land of Panda will release the feel-good reggae-tinged “Burn the Fire,”
a new single from its forthcoming sophomore. The group also plans to hit the road this summer with Supaman and Tropidelic.
Its next shows are at Buzzbin Arts and Music Shop on April 10 and at the Spring Phoenix Rising Festival in Newark on April 23 and 24.
