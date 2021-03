Police Investigating Homicide in Cuyahoga Valley National Park

click to enlarge Cuyahoga jco/FlickrCC

The FBI, Valley View police and National Park Service agents are investigating a homicide after a man's body was found last Tuesday in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park in a wooded spot near the Terra Vista Natural Study Area.Officials say the victim, 31-year-old Matthew Dunmire, died from a gunshot wound to the head and had been deceased a few days before being discovered.“He didn’t deserve that whatsoever,” a friend told Cleveland 19 . ”He just went missing. He was supposed to hang out with some people and the last words I heard from him were ‘I’ll see you Monday,’ and I didn’t see him Monday.”In a Friday evening statement, the Cuyahoga Valley National Park said, "There was a discovery of a deceased person and there is an ongoing investigation."Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-FBI-OHIO.