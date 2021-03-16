Special Grog Shop Vans Merch Now for Sale to Benefit Club

click to enlarge Courtesy Grog Shop/Vans

As Cleveland concert clubs do what they can to keep the lights on until shows resume, the Grog Shop today announced another way to show your support.The beloved Cleveland Heights venue has partnered with Vans on a limited-edition line of shoes and shirts designed by local artist Jake Kelly."With the purchase of each pair of Vans Customs using our partners custom designs, Grog Shop will receive the net proceeds to help us out during this challenging time," owner Kathy Blackman said in a release. "Our Foot The Bill products are a very limited release of 1,000 pairs of shoes and 250 t-shirts. Vans created this program with the goal of supporting local and community driven business and partners including skate shops, restaurants, music venues, art galleries and community spaces."