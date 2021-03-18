Got Your Covid Vaccine(s)? Get a Market Garden Beer for Ten Cents

ESPN still

Your health and the health of the entire world is motivation enough to get the Covid vaccine, but once you've done your duty to your family and humanity there's no harm in reaping some bonus awards for getting the jab.Like getting a beer for a dime.Market Garden, which just reopened after a winterlong slumber after the county's stay-at-home advisory and the state's curfew, today announced that the first 2,021 people who bring their completed Covid vaccine card to the Ohio City brewery can get any MGB beer for ten cents.