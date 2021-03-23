Kate Warren Will Run for City Council in Kevin Kelley's Ward 13

click to enlarge Photo by Maria Sharp, Courtesy Kate Warren

Kate Warren, a 31-year-old research fellow at the Center for Community Solutions, announced this weekend that she will run for Cleveland City Council in Ward 13.Warren, who grew up primarily in Lorain County and completed undergraduate and graduate degrees at Cleveland State University, told Scene that she began to seriously consider a city council bid this summer. She is seeking the office, she said, out of a love for her community and a desire to help solve the thorniest structural issues facing Cleveland and its residents, especially poverty.Having worked directly with those experiencing homelessness at the City Mission prior to joining the Center for Community Solutions, Warren feels that she has a unique skill set to offer constituents in Ward 13, which includes Old Brooklyn and a tiny sliver of the Stockyards neighborhood."I have direct service experience, and I also have big picture experience with research and public policy work," she said. "I think I'll be able to provide quality city services — residents expect their councilperson to address the basic things they need from city government — while also thinking about policy work to improve living conditions."Warren worked with volunteers in Ward 13 during the 2020 presidential election and is currently assembling a campaign team. Her social media announcements over the weekend were met with enthusiastic support.She plans to formally launch her campaign on April 7, at which time she'll have more to say about her platform and ward-specific priorities. She told Scene, though, that residents could expect her to work hard on citywide issues like poverty and health.As for her campaign, she told Scene she firmly believes in the power of teamwork not only in winning elections, but in engaging residents."I believe competitive races across the city are good because they engage residents and get people thinking about how they want city government to serve them," she said. "There's a lot of really good energy around this municipal election. There are fresh faces and people who are really qualified and hard-working who want to make a difference. I thought, maybe I should throw my hat in the ring in Ward 13."Warren has lived in the Old Brooklyn neighborhood for more than a decade. The Ward is currently represented by Council President Kevin Kelley, who has assembled a massive campaign war chest and is widely assumed to be running for Mayor, though he has not yet officially declared his candidacy. He has said that he would not make up his mind until he completes a neighborhood listening tour.***