Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Scene & Heard

Kate Warren Will Run for City Council in Kevin Kelley's Ward 13

Posted By on Tue, Mar 23, 2021 at 7:50 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MARIA SHARP, COURTESY KATE WARREN
  • Photo by Maria Sharp, Courtesy Kate Warren

Kate Warren, a 31-year-old research fellow at the Center for Community Solutions, announced this weekend that she will run for Cleveland City Council in Ward 13.

Warren, who grew up primarily in Lorain County and completed undergraduate and graduate degrees at Cleveland State University, told Scene that she began to seriously consider a city council bid this summer. She is seeking the office, she said, out of a love for her community and a desire to help solve the thorniest structural issues facing Cleveland and its residents, especially poverty.



Having worked directly with those experiencing homelessness at the City Mission prior to joining the Center for Community Solutions, Warren feels that she has a unique skill set to offer constituents in Ward 13, which includes Old Brooklyn and a tiny sliver of the Stockyards neighborhood.

"I have direct service experience, and I also have big picture experience with research and public policy work," she said. "I think I'll be able to provide quality city services — residents expect their councilperson to address the basic things they need from city government — while also thinking about policy work to improve living conditions." 

Warren worked with volunteers in Ward 13 during the 2020 presidential election and is currently assembling a campaign team. Her social media announcements over the weekend were met with enthusiastic support.

She plans to formally launch her campaign on April 7, at which time she'll have more to say about her platform and ward-specific priorities. She told Scene, though, that residents could expect her to work hard on citywide issues like poverty and health.

As for her campaign, she told Scene she firmly believes in the power of teamwork not only in winning elections, but in engaging residents.

"I believe competitive races across the city are good because they engage residents and get people thinking about how they want city government to serve them," she said. "There's a lot of really good energy around this municipal election. There are fresh faces and people who are really qualified and hard-working who want to make a difference. I thought, maybe I should throw my hat in the ring in Ward 13." 

Warren has lived in the Old Brooklyn neighborhood for more than a decade. The Ward is currently represented by Council President Kevin Kelley, who has assembled a massive campaign war chest and is widely assumed to be running for Mayor, though he has not yet officially declared his candidacy. He has said that he would not make up his mind until he completes a neighborhood listening tour.

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
 

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 20, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. DeWine To Open Up Vaccines to Everyone Early, Assuming Appointments are Available. (They Are. Go Get the Shot) Read More

  2. Texas Roadhouse CEO Takes Own Life After Suffering 'Unbearable' COVID-19 Symptoms Read More

  3. Got Your Covid Vaccine? Get a Free Krispy Kreme Donut Every Day This Year Read More

  4. NFL Announces Details of 'Large, Live, In-Person' 2021 Draft in Cleveland, Including Fan Events and Musical Performances Read More

  5. Cleveland Celebrates the Life of Michael Stanley on Thursday With Debut of New Songs, Ceremony at Rock Hall Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation