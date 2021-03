Local Singer-Songwriter Dragaan Releases New Single 'Bitter Sweet'

Courtesy of Dragaan

Local indie singer-songwriter Dragaan.

Last year, as he struggled to find work and take care of his family, local indie singer-songwriter Dragaan started making music in his bedroom.The prolific artist released nine singles last year, including his most popular song to date, " Sugar Bug ."Just this week, he’s released his latest single, the woozy pop number “Bitter Sweet.” “Most of Dragaan’s songs reveal his relationships with people in his life,” states a press release about the tune. “This new single arises from his encounters with stalker exes and random women on the internet. He takes this concept and turns the record into a pop song that really sticks."In the upcoming weeks, Dragaan will release a music video for "Bitter Sweet" on his YouTube channel