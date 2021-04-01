Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, April 1, 2021

C-Notes

Update: James Taylor and Jackson Browne to Play Blossom in July

Posted By on Thu, Apr 1, 2021 at 12:08 PM

NORMAN SEEF
  • Norman Seef
Update: Initially, James Taylor and Jackson Browne postponed their joint 2020 tour to 2021 and set June 11 as the date they'd roll into Blossom. Given continued COVID concerns, the duo has now pushed that date to July 31.

"“We want to thank all those who have graciously held onto their tickets; we appreciate your continued patience as we navigate these unchartered waters,” Taylor and Browne say in a joint statement. “We didn’t want to have to cancel this tour that we’ve been waiting so long to perform together, so we’ve been working to get these dates rescheduled to a time period when the U.S. is reopened and safe to gather for a concert. Of course, we will be keeping a close eye and abide with all health and safety protocols throughout each venue and state. We can’t wait to get back on stage and see you out there soon.”



Original Post 1/23/2020: Earlier today, James Taylor [pictured] and Jackson Browne, two iconic '70s singer-songwriters, announced the dates of their summer tour together. It rolls into Blossom on June 12.

The dates support Taylor’s forthcoming album, American Standard. It’s Taylor's 19th studio album and his first release since 2015's Before This World. The album features covers of 20th century classics.

"I've always had songs I grew up with that I remember really well, that were part of the family record collection — and I had a sense of how to approach, so it was a natural to put American Standard together," explains Taylor in a statement. "I know most of these songs from the original cast recordings of the famous Rodgers and Hammerstein musicals, including My Fair Lady, Oklahoma, Carousel, Showboat and others. In terms of how they were performed and recorded before, we paid attention to the chords and melody, but we were interested in doing something new, and in bringing something new to it, we've reinterpreted the songs, that's what makes it worth doing."

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 7.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Then hyperlink the words "Sign Up" and link to this page:

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (1)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on C-Notes

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 24, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Cleveland Baseball Team Will Not Allow Fans With Red-Face, Native American Headdresses in Stadium Read More

  2. Ohio Supreme Court Rejects City of Cleveland Appeal, Allows Possible Cleveland Public Power Class Action Lawsuit to Proceed Read More

  3. The Black Pig in Ohio City to Permanently Close After April 11th Read More

  4. Ohio Announces All Herpes Cases in Columbus to Be Referred to as Husted Herpes, Just for Geographic Specificity Read More

  5. Jackson Deflects Mayoral Rumors, Jones Keeps "Seriously Considering" Run, Kelley, Kucinich, Williams Biding Time Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation