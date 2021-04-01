Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, April 1, 2021

Scene & Heard

Op-Ed: Public Banking Can Help Cleveland Reinvest In Itself

Posted By on Thu, Apr 1, 2021 at 12:50 PM

click to enlarge Cleveland could benefit from public banking - ERIK DROST/FLICKRCC
  • Erik Drost/FlickrCC
  • Cleveland could benefit from public banking
Bob Hope, one of Cleveland’s greatest sons, once quipped, “A bank is a place that will lend you money if you can prove that you don’t need it.” In this one-liner is a kernel of truth, one that Cleveland must contend with as it heads into its pivotal mayoral election this year: It’s expensive to be poor.

Approximately 25% of Cleveland residents are unbanked or underbanked, preventing them from accessing credit, building wealth, or taking full advantage of social programs like TANF or Medicaid. Disconnecting people from the financial system makes them more vulnerable to predatory practices, making this issue especially salient for a city that is no stranger to reverse redlining.



Public banking is the answer.

Public banks are municipal, state, or federally owned financial institutions maintained through taxpayer dollars. In local contexts, this allows them to act as convenient depositories for government dollars and to leverage traditional financial services in a way that meets the community’s unique needs. Importantly, public banks can offer low-cost bank accounts and financial services to those who otherwise wouldn’t have access to them, either by directly delivering these services or by making it financially feasible for private banks to do so.

In addition to uplifting the poor, a public bank would allow Cleveland to finance important community projects— housing, road repairs, parks, etc.— without using external institutions as middlemen. The municipal government would face lower interest rates and eliminate third-party fees, saving taxpayers money. Moreover, all profits made on public banking services are reinvested back into the community, leading to a lower tax burden on residents in the long term.

Policy dreams often turn to dust without the support of Cleveland’s business community. But public banking offers a much-needed lifeline to city businesses and entrepreneurs in the form of cheap, accessible loans. A recent pre-pandemic report from the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland indicated that, if forced to go over two months without revenue, 86% of small businesses would have to obtain some sort of financial supplement. Ohio has long since reopened businesses, but the pandemic has made clear the uncertainties that small business owners face. Before future disaster strikes, it is worth considering how credit options can be expanded for these individuals.

Rampant inequality has been steadily increasing in communities across the United States since 1970, and the situation in Cleveland is no different. The coronavirus pandemic has only elevated the financial insecurities and troubles of the city’s indigent. Yet with this economic trauma comes an opportunity for Cleveland to show up for its most disadvantaged citizens, encourage small business growth, and lead the nation in innovative policy solutions. “It is what it is” can no longer fly— it’s time to meet the moment and form a public bank.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 24, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Cleveland Baseball Team Will Not Allow Fans With Red-Face, Native American Headdresses in Stadium Read More

  2. Ohio Supreme Court Rejects City of Cleveland Appeal, Allows Possible Cleveland Public Power Class Action Lawsuit to Proceed Read More

  3. Ohio Announces All Herpes Cases in Columbus to Be Referred to as Husted Herpes, Just for Geographic Specificity Read More

  4. The Black Pig in Ohio City to Permanently Close After April 11th Read More

  5. Jackson Deflects Mayoral Rumors, Jones Keeps "Seriously Considering" Run, Kelley, Kucinich, Williams Biding Time Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation