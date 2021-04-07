Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, April 7, 2021

C-Notes

Eric Church To Perform at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in September

Posted By on Wed, Apr 7, 2021 at 10:32 AM

click to enlarge Country singer-guitarist Eric Church. - JOE PUGLIESE
  • Joe Pugliese
  • Country singer-guitarist Eric Church.
Known for epic, Springsteen-like concerts, country singer-guitarist Eric Church has just announced the dates of his upcoming the Gather Again Tour that’ll come to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Sept. 23.

For the first time in his career, Church will adopt an in-the-round set up with the stage at the center of each arena floor in order to accommodate as many fans as possible.



Tickets to all U.S. dates go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 7, at EricChurch.com. Church Choir members may access tickets early via a pre-sale that commences at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 4.

Church has spoken publicly about the important of vaccinations and will appear in an upcoming PSA promoting vaccine education produced by ACM Lifting Lives, the Ad Council and COVID Collaborative and set to premiere during the ACM Awards broadcast on Sunday, April 18, when Church will also perform a song off his forthcoming Heart & Soul triple album project.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of Eric Church, Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

More on C-Notes

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 24, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Popular 'Immersive Van Gogh' Exhibit Coming to Cleveland Read More

  2. Car Dealer, Blockchain Evangelist Bernie Moreno Launches U.S. Senate Bid, Promises to Fight Socialism and Cancel Culture Read More

  3. DeWine: No Capacity Limits for Outdoor Events Read More

  4. Coming Soon: Acqua di Luca, a Seafood-Focused Italian Eatery from the Owners of Luca and Luca West Read More

  5. Update: Walk the Moon and Portugal. The Man Among the Acts To Play WonderStruck in Cleveland Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation