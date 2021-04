Update: Murder by Death's 20th Anniversary Tour Coming to the Grog Shop in November

click to enlarge Mara Battiste

Indie rockers Murder by Death.

Indie rockers Murder by Death had planned to celebrate their 20th anniversary with a 2019/2020 tour that included a stop at the Grog Shop That tour got cancelled, but the band has just announced a new set of dates and will now bring its 20th anniversary tour to the Cleveland Heights club on Nov. 14.Louisville-based indie rockers Murder By Death will hit the road this year and next year to celebrate 20 years since they’ve played their first show. The band regularly performs at the Grog Shop and has included the Cleveland Heights venue on the itinerary. It’ll perform there on March 29.Fans will curate the set list for the show, and the band will play songs from all eight albums in its catalog. Every ticket comes with a free zine that looks back at the band’s 20-year history.Last year’s, a "space-western about a ravaged Earth," sought to capture the mood of two lovers choosing separate paths, one who stays on Earth and one who leaves it.“Don't miss this chance to sing along, stomp your boots, and sip your favorite libations in celebration,” reads the press release that the Grog Shop issued announcing the date.Tickets are on sale now.