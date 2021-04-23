Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, April 23, 2021

Bites / Scene & Heard

How to Eat Cicadas

Posted By on Fri, Apr 23, 2021 at 8:16 AM

click to enlarge A bowl of deep-fried cicadas - XIANGRUI HUANG/FLICKRCC
  • xiangrui huang/FlickrCC
  • A bowl of deep-fried cicadas

Eating locally grown food is an important way of life for many people. But how many locavores’ diets will include the forthcoming Brood X cicadas, which are soon due to emerge in parts of Ohio after 17 years underground?

The cicadas of the 17-year Brood X are edible for humans, prominent entomologist and cicada expert Gene Kritsky, Ph.D., says. In fact, cicadas are a clean, sustainable, vegetarian insect packed with protein.



This food source holds great significance to many cultures. According to a story on onondaganation.org, the Onondaga Nation’s dependence on cicadas (or Ogweñ•yó’da’) was a vital component to their survival when George Washington’s troops decimated their homes and crops. Exiled and under constant threat of attack, the Onondaga Nation saw the emergence of cicadas as a gift among sorrows.

Cicadas tend to be fried and eaten whole, though other methods are available, including cicada powder that’s similar to the protein-packed cricket flour seen in many kitchens these days.

Kritsky references a cicada and rhubarb pie recipe published in the Cincinnati Enquirer in 1902. The recipe calls for 50 white female cicadas shortly after they’ve emerged — just remove their wings, legs and heads, and mix them with breadcrumbs, dairy and rhubarb. Pour the mixture into a pie crust and bake it. The pie’s flavor is noted to be like partridge, and the recipe is credited for “good eating.”

Another cicada dish instructs cooks to marinate the insect overnight in Worcestershire sauce and fry them the next day in a lightly seasoned batter. The dish is said to taste like chicken.

Cicadas also are considered to be a simple shrimp replacement in dishes, and can be spiced and boiled, stir-fried or roasted.

Cincinnati pizza staple Snappy Tomato Pizza even made a jingle that first aired in 1987, featuring “Snappy Cicada Pizza.” The lyrics were changed from the classic Snappy Tomato Pizza theme, saying, “We choose the freshest cicadas in town / When we run out we pull more from the ground.”

Snappy Tomato didn’t actually put cicadas on its pizza then, and it won’t this year, but the pizzeria is bringing the song back for Brood X.

“We partnered with WEBN in 1987 and made the cicada jingle, brought it back in 2004 and will be bringing it back on the air waves (in 2021),” says Andy Ritter, Snappy Tomato’s director of marketing. “No cicadas, just excellent pizza.”

Kritsky has a few tips for Ohioans who want to experiment with cicadas as a food source. Be sure you can properly identify anything you intend to eat, Kritsky says. Only gather live cicadas; do not pick up dead ones. And look for the females (remember, the males are the cicadas that do the “singing”).

One more warning before you forage for your own cicadas: In 2004, researchers from the University of Cincinnati’s College of Engineering found high levels of mercury in Brood X bugs — about 0.02-0.20 parts per million. Just as you would heed advice from the EPA and FDA about consuming fish that contain large amounts of mercury, you should be careful before ingesting copious cicadas.

If you want someone else to do the bug collecting for you, visit Jungle Jim’s. While Kathy Lane, general manager of creative services, says they most likely won’t have edible cicadas in stock this year (most of their insects are farm-raised in Thailand), they do offer other bugs which you can eat dried or in snack items like candy and chips.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

On Topic...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 21, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Newly Opened CleaveLand Grocers Fills a Much-Needed Niche for More Halal Options in Northeast Ohio Read More

  2. Dave Matthews Band Announces September 2021 Rescheduled Tour Date at Blossom Read More

  3. Porco Lounge and Tiki Room to Reopen in May After 14 Months Read More

  4. Family of Tamir Rice Asks Attorney General Merrick Garland to Reopen Civil Rights Investigation Read More

  5. Armond Budish Finally Appoints a Transit Rider to the Transit Board Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation