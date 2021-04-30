Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, April 30, 2021

C-Notes

Update: Louis the Child to Perform at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in August

Posted By on Fri, Apr 30, 2021 at 5:16 PM

click to enlarge The production duo Louis the Child. - COURTESY OF UMUSIC.
  • Courtesy of Umusic.
  • The production duo Louis the Child.
Update: Originally slated to tour last summer, the Chicago-based production duo Louis the Child has just announced a new set of dates for its Euphoria Tour.

It'll now perform on Aug. 21 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.



Additionally, Louis the Child has also partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 from every ticket will go to organizations bringing "dignity, equity, and access to communities who need it."

Original Post 1/17/2020: The Chicago-based production duo Louis the Child that features Robby Hauldren and Freddy Kennett has just announced dates for the second phase of its Here For Now headlining tour.

The group will perform on May 7 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.

After landing three singles on the Hot Dance/Electronic songs chart in 2017, the popular duo delivered a series of chart-topping releases in 2018, including collaborations with artists such as Joey Purp and Quinn XCII. It also issued the EP Kids at Play that year.

Tickets to the Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 24.

