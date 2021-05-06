Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, May 6, 2021

Scene & Heard

More Students Cheat During Virtual Learning, Researchers Find

Posted By on Thu, May 6, 2021 at 2:06 PM

click image A new study shows more undergrads and graduate students cheating in online classes than they were in a previous survey. - COTTONBRO/PEXELS
  • cottonbro/Pexels
  • A new study shows more undergrads and graduate students cheating in online classes than they were in a previous survey.

An ongoing study from Missouri State University suggests that the pandemic-era move to virtual instruction led to an increase in cheating — a result that surprised MSU faculty member James Sottile, who conducted a similar study in 2010 that yielded different results.

In the previous study, Sottile, a professor in educational psychology, analyzed responses from 635 undergraduate and graduate students, finding little difference between the self-reported cheating behavior during online and virtual classes. At the time, the survey responses indicated students who did cheat were slightly more likely to receive answers from a friend during an online test than one conducted in a physical classroom.



But as the pandemic hit, and courses shifted online in 2020, Sottile says he and his research partners wondered if the dynamic had changed. In February, he surveyed 698 college students with questions about their cheating behaviors since the pandemic.

"We found that about 20 percent more students admitted to cheating during the pandemic, which is very surprising, and kind of scary," he explains. "When you look at the moral development research, what we find is that people cheat for a reason. 'Will it benefit me?'"

It's more than that: Sottile notes that whether a student cheats is also a matter of opportunity — and that's what he believes has changed the most in the last decade.

"When we started getting into it, I was surprised by how there's been a huge industry in cheating through tech. There's a lot of resources that students now have the opportunity to use in order to cheat, and that has greatly changed within the last ten years."

click to enlarge MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY
  • Missouri State University
It's not just Googling answers on your phone during a test, or asking a friend for previous years' assignments: Sottile points to the popularity of homework-help websites like Chegg, which allows students to pose questions to the site's experts, or the industry of ghostwriting services that provide unique papers and assignments in specialized courses, offering paying cheaters the opportunity to avoid being spotted by anti-plagiarism programs.

Earlier this year, in a separate study published in the International Journal for Educational Integrity, researchers at Imperial College London found a nearly 200 percent increase in the number of questions posted to Chegg. The study's authors noted, "Given the number of exam-style questions, it appears highly likely that students are using this site as an easy way to breach academic integrity by obtaining outside help."

Sottile points to several possible variables that could increase cheating. Along with the expanded access to online resources and quick-searching internet speeds, universities struggled to pivot to online classes, leaving teachers overworked and lacking familiarity with the tools meant to aid in busting cheaters and plagiarism.

On the other hand, students may simply feel safer about taking the risk to cheat when their teacher isn't actually in the room.

Sottile and his researchers are in the midst of analyzing data from the third set of survey responses from students about their cheating behavior. He's hoping the results provide more specific insights into how students' moral behaviors have changed as their opportunities to cheat have expanded — and with educational institutions weighing blended classrooms and hybrid models of instruction, those opportunities won't simply disappear with the end of the pandemic.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 5, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams’ Romantic Relationship With Subordinate Raises Concerns, Draws Silence From City Hall Read More

  2. Rocky River School Levy Fails After Teacher Scandal, Unhinged Robo Call Alleging Radical Marxist Takeover Read More

  3. Chef Anthony Zappola Will Revive the Rice Shop at Van Aken District, Announces Plans for New Ohio City Italian Restaurant Read More

  4. Amid a Flurry of Fast-Casual Openings, The Last Page Is a Well-Executed Breath of Fresh Air Read More

  5. Cleveland Photo Fest Kicks Off “Cleveland Photothon 2021” With Exhibitions and Events All Around the City Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation