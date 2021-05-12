Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Scene & Heard

Redline Greenway is Now Open, and it's an Instant Cleveland Gem

Posted By on Wed, May 12, 2021 at 8:04 AM

click to enlarge The Redline Greenway - SAM ALLARD / SCENE
  • Sam Allard / Scene
  • The Redline Greenway

The Redline Greenway, the $6.6 million bike and pedestrian trail adjacent to the RTA Red Line on Cleveland's west side, officially opens today after a private ribbon cutting ceremony.

Construction on the trail began in 2019 and was, for months, the subject of heated controversy due to concerns from some longtime trail activists about the Cleveland Metroparks and their design decisions.



But after our inaugural ride from end to end Tuesday, our verdict is that the trail sure seems like an instant classic. Two big thumbs up. It connects Michael J. Zone Recreation Center to the West bank of the Cuyahoga River. At two miles in length, the trail is a unique pathway through the gullet of Cleveland's near west side.

The western portion of the trail abuts I-90, but once you get past the exchanges at W. 44th and W. 41st, you descend into a scenic, shaded ride along the train tracks. The whole thing is safe, clean and beautifully landscaped. It will be among our favorite routes this summer when we're in the area.

(Pictures below capture the trail from west to east, moving from the entrance at W. 53rd Street all the way down to the trail's opposite end at Hoopple's and Rivergate Park. The truck on the trail in one of the photos below belonged to a team of landscapers, who were putting finishing touches on the trail Tuesday.)

click to enlarge The Redline Greenway - SAM ALLARD / SCENE
  • Sam Allard / Scene
  • The Redline Greenway

 
click to enlarge The Redline Greenway - SAM ALLARD / SCENE
  • Sam Allard / Scene
  • The Redline Greenway

click to enlarge The Redline Greenway - SAM ALLARD / SCENE
  • Sam Allard / Scene
  • The Redline Greenway
click to enlarge The Redline Greenway - SAM ALLARD / SCENE
  • Sam Allard / Scene
  • The Redline Greenway

click to enlarge The Redline Greenway - SAM ALLARD / SCENE
  • Sam Allard / Scene
  • The Redline Greenway
click to enlarge The Redline Greenway - SAM ALLARD / SCENE
  • Sam Allard / Scene
  • The Redline Greenway

click to enlarge The Redline Greenway - SAM ALLARD / SCENE
  • Sam Allard / Scene
  • The Redline Greenway

click to enlarge The Redline Greenway - SAM ALLARD / SCENE
  • Sam Allard / Scene
  • The Redline Greenway

click to enlarge The Redline Greenway - SAM ALLARD / SCENE
  • Sam Allard / Scene
  • The Redline Greenway
click to enlarge The Redline Greenway - SAM ALLARD / SCENE
  • Sam Allard / Scene
  • The Redline Greenway

click to enlarge The Redline Greenway - SAM ALLARD / SCENE
  • Sam Allard / Scene
  • The Redline Greenway
click to enlarge The Redline Greenway - SAM ALLARD / SCENE
  • Sam Allard / Scene
  • The Redline Greenway
click to enlarge The Redline Greenway - SAM ALLARD / SCENE
  • Sam Allard / Scene
  • The Redline Greenway

***
