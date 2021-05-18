Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Tuesday, May 18, 2021

C-Notes

Bob Mould To Play Kent Stage in October

Posted By on Tue, May 18, 2021 at 12:38 PM

click to enlarge Poster art for Bob Mould's upcoming tour. - BIG HASSLE
  • Big Hassle
  • Poster art for Bob Mould's upcoming tour.
Veteran singer-guitarist Bob Mould has just announced a series of Solo Distortion electric shows, and he'll perform on Oct. 19 at the Kent Stage.

Tickets to Bob Mould's tour are on sale now.



The jaunt supports Mould's forthcoming vinyl box, Distortion: Live. The eight-LP set includes live recordings from Mould’s solo career and from his band Sugar. The concert will span Mould's entire 40+ year career and include tracks from the Distortion collection and from his former band Husker Dü.

“It’s been a year and a half away from the stage," says Mould in a press release. "I’ve missed the noise, the sweat, and seeing your smiling faces. I’m fully vaccinated, and I hope you are too, because this fall will be a punk rock party with the band — and the solo shows will be loud and proud as well. It’s time to make up lost time, reconnect and celebrate together with live music!”

