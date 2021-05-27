Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Thursday, May 27, 2021

Scene & Heard

Live Out Your 'Oregon Trail' Camping Fantasy in This Vintage Conestoga Wagon in Hocking Hills

Posted By on Thu, May 27, 2021 at 7:30 AM

click to enlarge Want to sleep in this wagon? - PHOTO PROVIDED BY WEIRICK COMMUNICATIONS
  • PHOTO PROVIDED BY WEIRICK COMMUNICATIONS
  • Want to sleep in this wagon?
Now that iconic 1980s video game Oregon Trail is back, you and your party can avoid contracting dysentery while you cosplay in a vintage Conestoga Wagon.

Hocking Hills' Hilltop Resorts and Campground has just introduced a new, old way to camp with this wagon.



"Originally used in the 18th and 19th centuries for moving freight, this 18-foot covered wagon comfortably fits up to four guests with a king size bed and twin bunks, air conditioning and Wi-Fi," reads a press release. "Bathrooms, showers, laundry, picnic tables and other amenities are all found at the campground."
click to enlarge conestoga_wagon_interior_1.6075e3f6afe04.jpg

The wagon rents for $119 per night.

Hilltop Resorts offers a variety of novel stays right next to Lake Logan. Rent everything from a deluxe RV to a farmhouse cabin or "glamping" tent, with a fridge, microwave and fire pit.

"Hocking Hills visitors enjoy on-site hiking, fire rings, hot tubs and other outdoor spaces that offer natural social distancing, yet endless stunning surroundings and a complete change of place and pace," says Hocking Hills PR coordinator Sophia Winegard. "All Hocking Hills area businesses are working very closely with state and local health officials to ensure the safety of visitors and local residents."

