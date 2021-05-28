Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 28, 2021

Scene & Heard

The Forecast Isn't Great, and There's Still Not a Ton to Do, But Here Are Five Good Event Options for This Memorial Day Weekend in Cleveland

Posted By on Fri, May 28, 2021 at 9:41 AM

click to enlarge Rib cook offs are officially back - PHOTO BY EMANUEL WALLACE
  • Photo by Emanuel Wallace
  • Rib cook offs are officially back

Mother Nature is intent on making the first half of this holiday weekend and official kickoff of summer a damp one, and while event and concert announcements continue to pour in, there's still precious little by way of the usual Memorial Day events going on around town.

But the weather should clear by the end of Saturday and while the calendar isn't overflowing, there are still good options to put on your dance card.



1. The Berea Rib Cook-Off and BeerFest

The annual rib cook-off and beerfest at the Cuyahoga County fairgrounds is one of the first summertime festivals to return after the pandemic and with ten rib outfits dishing up barbecue over four days (Friday noon to 11 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Monday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.), there's plenty to like. Full slab dinners will run you $25 but you can also score rib samplers for as little as $6. Chicken, brisket and pulled pork will also be available in abundance.

2. Rockin' on the River

Rockin' on the River, the seasonal concert series at Black River Landing in Lorain, returns for 2021 tonight with a show from AC/DC cover band Dirty Deeds. Tickets are $7. The festivities begin at 5:30.

3. "AlmostREAL" at Hedge Gallery

Two local heavyhitters in Douglas Max Utter and Liz Maugans debuted new work in this exhibition at Hedge Gallery. Read more here. Hedge is open 11 to 5 p.m. today and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.

4. Preacher Lawson

While it rains for the next two days duck inside for your entertainment at Hilarities where comedian Preacher Lawson, a finalist on America's Got Talent, performs two shows each on Friday and Saturday night. Tickets at the link above.

5. Disco Inferno at Shooter's

It's a disco party Sunday afternoon as one of Cleveland's best cover bands sets up shop on the patio for a free Memorial Day weekend bash at Shooter's on the Water to start the season.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of Events, Things To Do In Cleveland

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 19, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Joe Biden Stopped by a Honey Hut for Some Ice Cream During His Trip to Cleveland Today Read More

  2. Cleveland Police Officer Previously Investigated for Use of Deadly Force, Using N-Word, Now Suspended for Simply Failing to Do Job Read More

  3. Cleveland's Feast of the Assumption Festival in Little Italy is Back on This Summer Read More

  4. Yelp Just Made it Easier to Find LGBTQ-Owned Businesses in Cleveland With New Search Filter Read More

  5. Crazed Parents in Rocky River Prove "Critical Race Theory" Means Whatever the Hell You Want it To Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation