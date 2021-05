The Forecast Isn't Great, and There's Still Not a Ton to Do, But Here Are Five Good Event Options for This Memorial Day Weekend in Cleveland

click to enlarge Photo by Emanuel Wallace

Rib cook offs are officially back

Mother Nature is intent on making the first half of this holiday weekend and official kickoff of summer a damp one, and while event and concert announcements continue to pour in, there's still precious little by way of the usual Memorial Day events going on around town.But the weather should clear by the end of Saturday and while the calendar isn't overflowing, there are still good options to put on your dance card.The annual rib cook-off and beerfest at the Cuyahoga County fairgrounds is one of the first summertime festivals to return after the pandemic and with ten rib outfits dishing up barbecue over four days (Friday noon to 11 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Monday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.), there's plenty to like. Full slab dinners will run you $25 but you can also score rib samplers for as little as $6. Chicken, brisket and pulled pork will also be available in abundance.2. Rockin' on the River Rockin' on the River, the seasonal concert series at Black River Landing in Lorain, returns for 2021 tonight with a show from AC/DC cover band Dirty Deeds. Tickets are $7. The festivities begin at 5:30.3. "AlmostREAL" at Hedge Gallery Two local heavyhitters in Douglas Max Utter and Liz Maugans debuted new work in this exhibition at Hedge Gallery. Read more here . Hedge is open 11 to 5 p.m. today and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.4. Preacher Lawson While it rains for the next two days duck inside for your entertainment at Hilarities where comedian Preacher Lawson, a finalist on America's Got Talent, performs two shows each on Friday and Saturday night. Tickets at the link above.5. Disco Inferno at Shooter's It's a disco party Sunday afternoon as one of Cleveland's best cover bands sets up shop on the patio for a free Memorial Day weekend bash at Shooter's on the Water to start the season.