Stewart Copeland’s Police Deranged for Orchestra Coming to Blossom in September

Courtesy of Cleveland Orchestra
Rock drummer Stewart Copeland.
Stewart Copeland of the Police will perform some of his former band's greatest hits on drums with the Cleveland Orchestra and guests on Sept. 11 at Blossom as part of a program dubbed Stewart Copeland's Police Deranged for Orchestra.
"Stewart Copeland’s Police Deranged for Orchestra is a high-energy orchestral celebration of legendary rock star and composer Stewart Copeland and his career as the founder of one rock’s most beloved bands, the Police," reads a press release about the event. "With more than 60 million records sold worldwide, six GRAMMY awards, and induction to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the Police — founded when Copeland recruited Andy Summers and Sting in 1977 — have been a defining force in rock music for over 40 years."
Copeland has created unique compositions of Police tunes that he “deranged” for orchestral performances to "give new life to classic songs and select hits from the career of one of the generation’s greatest and most influential artists."
“Cleveland has been good to me, so I’m coming back!” says Copeland in a press release about the show. “I’m looking forward to performing with the mighty Cleveland Orchestra at Blossom Music Center, a beautiful outdoor venue and magnificent place for a concert. We’re going to have singers and rock musicians as part of the show, but the main event is the Cleveland Orchestra, that venue, and all the hits by my old band, the Police.”
Tickets to Stewart Copeland's Police Deranged for Orchestra
will be available during a pre-sale period to current Cleveland Orchestra subscribers and donors as well as members of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and WNCX starting today.
Tickets will be available to the general public starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday.
Guests can purchase tickets through the Severance Hall Ticket Office or online at clevelandorchestra.com
. Pavilion tickets start at $46 and lawn tickets are $39.
For more information about purchasing tickets, call Cleveland Orchestra Ticket Services at 216-231-1111 or 800-686-1141, email boxoffice@clevelandorchestra.com or visit the orchestra website.
