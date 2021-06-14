Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, June 14, 2021

C-Notes

Stewart Copeland’s Police Deranged for Orchestra Coming to Blossom in September

Posted By on Mon, Jun 14, 2021 at 10:31 AM

Rock drummer Stewart Copeland. - COURTESY OF CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
  • Courtesy of Cleveland Orchestra
  • Rock drummer Stewart Copeland.
Stewart Copeland of the Police will perform some of his former band's greatest hits on drums with the Cleveland Orchestra and guests on Sept. 11 at Blossom as part of a program dubbed Stewart Copeland's Police Deranged for Orchestra.

"Stewart Copeland’s Police Deranged for Orchestra is a high-energy orchestral celebration of legendary rock star and composer Stewart Copeland and his career as the founder of one rock’s most beloved bands, the Police," reads a press release about the event. "With more than 60 million records sold worldwide, six GRAMMY awards, and induction to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the Police — founded when Copeland recruited Andy Summers and Sting in 1977 — have been a defining force in rock music for over 40 years."



Copeland has created unique compositions of Police tunes that he “deranged” for orchestral performances to "give new life to classic songs and select hits from the career of one of the generation’s greatest and most influential artists."

“Cleveland has been good to me, so I’m coming back!” says Copeland in a press release about the show. “I’m looking forward to performing with the mighty Cleveland Orchestra at Blossom Music Center, a beautiful outdoor venue and magnificent place for a concert. We’re going to have singers and rock musicians as part of the show, but the main event is the Cleveland Orchestra, that venue, and all the hits by my old band, the Police.”

Tickets to Stewart Copeland's Police Deranged for Orchestra will be available during a pre-sale period to current Cleveland Orchestra subscribers and donors as well as members of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and WNCX starting today.

Tickets will be available to the general public starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Guests can purchase tickets through the Severance Hall Ticket Office or online at clevelandorchestra.com. Pavilion tickets start at $46 and lawn tickets are $39.

For more information about purchasing tickets, call Cleveland Orchestra Ticket Services at 216-231-1111 or 800-686-1141, email boxoffice@clevelandorchestra.com or visit the orchestra website.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on C-Notes

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 2, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Arthur Treacher's Fish and Chips is Alive and Well in Cleveland Read More

  2. Update: Heart of Gold to Open in Former Plum Space in Ohio City on Monday June 14 Read More

  3. Update: Goo Goo Dolls Reschedule Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Concert for August 2022 Read More

  4. First Look: 'Batuqui on the Falls' Opening Wednesday, June 16 Read More

  5. Patton Oswalt To Perform at Agora in December Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation