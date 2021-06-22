Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Scene & Heard

Scene's Parent Company Euclid Media Group Acquires the LEO Weekly, Louisville's Altweekly

Posted By on Tue, Jun 22, 2021 at 3:32 PM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2021-06-22_at_3.44.00_pm.png


Euclid Media Group, a media company headquartered in Cleveland, OH, announced today that it has purchased the LEO Weekly, an award-winning Louisville alternative newsweekly publication, formerly owned by Aaron Yarmuth and founded by John Yarmuth. The LEO Weekly has served the Louisville area since 1990 with cultural and political reporting, entertainment previews, food and drink reviews, events coverage and more.



Like many newsweeklies across the nation, LEO was greatly impacted during the course of the pandemic, but its committed Louisville team navigated the uncharted waters to deliver important journalism during the critical time. Looking forward, Euclid Media Group anticipates ushering in fresh print, digital and event marketing strategies, and is pleased to be retaining all current LEO Weekly staff, anticipating hiring additional talent in the coming months.

“Undeniably the pandemic created historic challenges for the industry, but we are excited to continue and build upon the legacy Aaron and the Yarmuth family have created,” said Chris Keating, Chief Operating Officer of Euclid Media Group. “LEO Weekly is essential to the Louisville community and through the support of the amazing staff and now adding targeted resources, we believe we have a bright future ahead.”

Of the sale, outgoing executive editor and owner of LEO weekly, Aaron Yarmuth said, “I believe Euclid Media Group’s history, network of media properties, and vision are ideal for LEO to reach its potential. I also appreciate their desire to maintain and build upon the talented, dedicated staff.”

The acquisition marks the tenth for Euclid Media Group, whose multimedia portfolio includes the Cleveland Scene; Cincinnati CityBeat; Detroit Metro Times; the Riverfront Times; Out in STL; Orlando Weekly; Creative Loafing Tampa Bay; the San Antonio Current; Out in SA; and now, LEO Weekly. EMG orchestrated a merger of Detroit Metro Times and former alt-weekly, Real Detroit, in 2014. Each property publishes engaging content in print and online, specializing in producing culturally unique events to highlight the cities in a variety of categories.

About the LEO Weekly:
The Louisville Eccentric Observer (LEO) was founded in 1990 as a free source of a wide range of opinions and commentary on current affairs, as well as a guide to local and regional entertainment and recreation opportunities. Through the years, LEO Weekly has evolved into the area’s most urbane and challenging newsweekly, including reportage on topics often avoided by mainstream media. In addition to a variety of perspectives on contemporary issues, LEO Weekly carries several syndicated columns and features, including Savage Love and The New York Times Crossword Puzzle. In addition, LEO Weekly publishes only locally written reviews of books, movies, theater and other artistic performances, musical recordings and local musicians. LEO Weekly is distributed free every Wednesday through a network of more than 250 locations in Louisville and Southern Indiana. LEO Weekly is a member of the Association of Alternative Newsweeklies.

About Euclid Media Group:
Euclid Media Group is a privately-held media company formed in 2013. EMG is focused on the multimedia production of relevant events, content and news coverage for the culturally-engaged consumer. Euclid Media Group properties include the Cleveland Scene; Cincinnati CityBeat; Detroit Metro Times; the Riverfront Times; Out in STL; the Orlando Weekly; Creative Loafing Tampa Bay; the San Antonio Current; Out in SA; and most recently, the LEO Weekly.

Euclid Media Group is operated by Chris Keating of Shaker Heights, OH; Michael Wagner, of San Antonio, TX; and Andrew Zelman of Cleveland, Ohio. For more info, visit euclidmediagroup.com.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 16, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. First Look: North High Brewing, Now Open in Ohio City Read More

  2. U.S. Census Estimate Puts Cleveland Population at 379,589 Read More

  3. Cleveland Museum of Art Opens ‘PIVOT,’ the New Community Arts Center in the Clark-Fulton Neighborhood Read More

  4. Noted Cleveland Sports Twitter Personality @Reflog_18 Wants Larry Householder's Open House Seat Read More

  5. 'Quilters,' In Addition to Being a Sweet Show, Signals the End of a Sour Year and the Re-Start of Local Theater Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation