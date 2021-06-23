Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Scene & Heard

Bird, Lime, Spin Renew Scooter Permits, May Expand to E-bikes this Summer

Posted By on Wed, Jun 23, 2021 at 9:51 AM

PHOTO VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons
The city of Cleveland has renewed e-scooter permits for three of the four electronic mobility companies that launched in Cleveland in 2019. Bird, Lime and Spin, along with a new company — LINK, by Superpedestrian — have all been granted shared mobility permits, which allows them to offer their devices for rent.

Veoride, the fourth e-mobility company that launched in 2019, is no longer in Cleveland. 



The city noted that despite the pandemic, the shared mobility program has tallied more than 494,000 individual trips spanning more than 540,000 miles.

"As the program continues to mature, the city is working with the permitted operators to improve parking behavior, restrict riding on sidewalks, and expand access to scooter and bike share across Cleveland," a city press release stated.

Lime announced in a press release that it intends to expand its fleet to e-bikes later this summer. (The city has also granted Bird and Spin permits to expand into e-bikes if they choose, so they probably won't be far behind.)

All three companies continue to offer "access" programs for low-income Clevelanders. Lime offers discounted rides for those receiving federal assistance and students receiving financial aid. Bird offers a program called "Bird Access," which allows those enrolled in state or federal assistance programs to take unlimited trips of 30 minutes or less for $5 per month.

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 16, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. SNAP Provisions in Ohio Budget Raise Red Flags Read More

  2. U.S. Census Estimate Puts Cleveland Population at 379,589 Read More

  3. In Senate Race, Bernie Moreno Finds a Constituency: Car Dealers Read More

  4. First Look: North High Brewing, Now Open in Ohio City Read More

  5. Stop Trying to Make "Kindland" Happen You Lunatics. Kindness Won't Erase Poverty, Violence or Racism in Cleveland Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation