Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Scene & Heard

DACA Legal Limbo 'Exhausting' for Ohio Dreamers

Posted By on Wed, Jul 21, 2021 at 2:29 PM

click to enlarge As of March 2020, an estimated 3,800 DACA recipients lived in Ohio. - ADOBESTOCK
  • AdobeStock
  • As of March 2020, an estimated 3,800 DACA recipients lived in Ohio.


COLUMBUS, Ohio — In light of a new federal court ruling on DACA, immigration advocates in Ohio say Congress must take action to create a roadmap to citizenship for millions of undocumented people.



A U.S. district court judge ruled Friday the Obama administration overstepped its authority when it created the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which allows undocumented immigrants brought to the country as children to stay legally.

Samantha Searls, program manager for the Intercommunity Justice and Peace Center in Cincinnati, works on immigrant-rights issues. She explained since its inception in 2012, DACA has faced a myriad of legal challenges which have kept many Dreamers living in limbo.

"What I heard from our folks is, it's just exhausting," Searls remarked. "DACA recipients have to plan their whole lives out in small increments because it's unsure if the program's going to continue because of all of these developments."

The ruling bars the government from approving new applications for DACA, but left the program in place for existing recipients. Nine conservative states filed the lawsuit, claiming DACA was illegal because former President Barack Obama created the program under executive order, circumventing Congress.

Searls contended Dreamers need a permanent pathway to citizenship, which can be made possible through House and Senate bills currently under consideration.

"Congress has solutions in front of them right now," Searls asserted. "They just need to take the courage and do something. If anything, this ruling just highlights the fact that the urgency is there, and folks can't plan their lives while they wait on judges to make decisions."

The Intercommunity Justice and Peace Center's Immigrant Dignity Coalition promotes the need for federal immigration legislation through its "Summer of Citizenship for All Campaign." Searls noted they're focusing on challenges facing the immigrant community, such as the lack of health-care services, while highlighting local immigrants who would benefit from permanency.

"A young man named Rolando shared his story and how education was such a gateway for his family, and how having citizenship would give access to higher education for millions of other families," Searls reported.

As of March 2020, an estimated 3,800 DACA recipients lived in Ohio.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Joe’s Barbecue in Kent is Serving Some of the Best Smoked Meat in Ohio
Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 14, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Justin Bibb Issues "Eviction Notice" to "Predatory" Property Owner Holton-Wise Read More

  2. Plot to Kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Hatched in Ohio, Was Conceived and Steered by FBI Read More

  3. Popular Columbus-Based Restaurant Northstar Café Coming to Van Aken District Read More

  4. The Ohio State Fair May Be Canceled, But Its Mini Butter Cow Competition Is Not Read More

  5. Canada to Reopen Border for Nonessential Travel Next Month — But You Must Be Fully Vaccinated Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation