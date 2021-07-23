Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Friday, July 23, 2021

Scene & Heard

The Cleveland Baseball Team Will Become the Cleveland Guardians

Posted By on Fri, Jul 23, 2021 at 9:49 AM

In a Tom Hanks-narrated video posted to social media this morning, the Cleveland baseball team has formally announced what had been rumored earlier this week: They will become the Cleveland Guardians.

After an extensive, opaque, process involving community engagement with local stakeholders and the purported consideration of more than 1,100 names, the team settled on one of the more popular options among fans. It is a name that references both the Guardians of Traffic statues on the Lorain-Carnegie bridge and pays homage to Cleveland's blue-collar history.



"We are loyal and proud and resilient," Hanks intones in the announcement video (above). "We protect what we've earned and always defend it. Together we stand with all who understand what it means to be born and built from the Land."

The video concludes with what is presumably the new wordmark and logos for the team.

click to enlarge 07.23.21_guardians.png

click to enlarge e6_dhbiweay6bjj.jpeg
click to enlarge e6_dhc9x0ag3qxl.jpeg

And here's the statement from ownership on the change:


***
