Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Scene & Heard

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo's New Zipline Ride is Officially Open

Posted By on Tue, Jul 27, 2021 at 10:21 AM

click to enlarge Eagle Zip Adventure is now open - COURTESY CLEVELAND METROPARKS
  • Courtesy Cleveland Metroparks
  • Eagle Zip Adventure is now open

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo today celebrates the grand opening of the Eagle Zip Adventure, a new zipline ride that's been under construction since last year.

For $8, or $7 for members, zoo-goers can enjoy the 150-foot, 35-mph ride over Waterfowl Lake.



The Zoo has been eyeing a potential zipline attraction for several years, according to purchasing documents. The Metroparks will pay $600,000-$700,000 for dual 680-foot ziplines and related equipment.

The elements that make the Soaring Eagle product unique as a zipline experience make it much more reminiscent of a ski lift experience.

Like ski lifts, the Soaring Eagle Zipline will originate and return to the same location. (The site map is visible above). These dual ziplines will be installed "such that the loading/unloading platform borders Waterfowl Lake in the Zoo between Stillwater Place and Wade Hall," according to the project description. The there-and-back ride will "provide users unobstructed views of the Downtown Cleveland skyline and the Zoo below."

This layout will allow groups to stay together when family members ride the zipline and then return to their point of origin. The zipline is also envisioned as an all-seasons attraction and will be able to accommodate two seated riders at once, unlike more traditional zip lines in which participants must wear a harness. Young children will be permitted to ride alongside adults.

Eagle Zip Adventure is open from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Take a ride with WKYC below.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Joe’s Barbecue in Kent is Serving Some of the Best Smoked Meat in Ohio
Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 14, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Warrensville Heights Councilman Switches Endorsement from Shontel Brown to Nina Turner, Invites Other to Do the Same Read More

  2. Portage County Sheriff Used Official Letterhead to Whine about Guardians Name Change Read More

  3. Opinion: Guardians Name Change is Step in Right Direction Worth Celebrating, But Work Remains Read More

  4. Three Abandoned Girls Overcome Everything But the Title in 'This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing' at the Beck Center Read More

  5. Romeo and Juliet Are At It Again In a Thoroughly Enjoyable Outdoor Production by the Cleveland Shakespeare Festival Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation