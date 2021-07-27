Cleveland Metroparks Zoo's New Zipline Ride is Officially Open

click to enlarge Courtesy Cleveland Metroparks

Eagle Zip Adventure is now open

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo today celebrates the grand opening of the Eagle Zip Adventure, a new zipline ride that's been under construction since last year.For $8, or $7 for members, zoo-goers can enjoy the 150-foot, 35-mph ride over Waterfowl Lake.The Zoo has been eyeing a potential zipline attraction for several years, according to purchasing documents. The Metroparks will pay $600,000-$700,000 for dual 680-foot ziplines and related equipment.The elements that make the Soaring Eagle product unique as a zipline experience make it much more reminiscent of a ski lift experience.Like ski lifts, the Soaring Eagle Zipline will originate and return to the same location. (The site map is visible above). These dual ziplines will be installed "such that the loading/unloading platform borders Waterfowl Lake in the Zoo between Stillwater Place and Wade Hall," according to the project description. The there-and-back ride will "provide users unobstructed views of the Downtown Cleveland skyline and the Zoo below."This layout will allow groups to stay together when family members ride the zipline and then return to their point of origin. The zipline is also envisioned as an all-seasons attraction and will be able to accommodate two seated riders at once, unlike more traditional zip lines in which participants must wear a harness. Young children will be permitted to ride alongside adults.Eagle Zip Adventure is open from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.Take a ride with WKYC below.