20 Things To Do in Cleveland This Weekend (July 29-Aug. 1)

-
anneedechant.com
-
Singer-songwriter Anne E. DeChant.
Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend. Also check out our full Cleveland event calendar
.
THU 07/29
Anne E. DeChant
A 2020 Kerrville Folk Festival Songwriting Competition Finalist who's performed with Melissa Etheridge, Sheryl Crow, Stevie Nicks, Don Henry, Travis Meadows and Livingston Taylor, Anne E. DeChant began her career as the dynamic lead singer of Cleveland's Odd Girl Out. She's since become a successful solo act and released her first best of record, Every Little Everything
, in November of 2020. She performs tonight at 8 at Cain Park. Consult the Cain Park website for ticket prices and more info.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com
.
Asian Lantern Festival
Taking over parks and zoos across the country, the traveling Asian Lantern Festival shows off thousands of colorful handmade paper lanterns in open, green spaces. This year's edition brings 70 "large-scale illuminated displays." This year’s festival at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo will mark the return of live performances every hour, and there will be acrobatics including foot juggling, contortion and martial arts. Throughout the festival, guests can shop at an Asian craft market and taste a variety of culturally-inspired cuisine. The event takes place from 6:30 to 10 tonight through Sunday. Check the Zoo website for ticket prices. Continues through Sept. 2.
3900 Wildlife Way, 216-661-6500, clemetzoo.com
.
The Choir of Man
With most of the Broadway touring shows still on pause because of the pandemic, The Choir of Man
represents the sole performance taking place at Playhouse Square this month. A press release promises the show is both a party and concert: "It’s a pint-filled good time set in a working pub that combines hair-raising harmonies, high-energy dance, and live percussion with foot-stomping choreography." Tonight's show takes place at 7:30 in the Mimi Ohio Theatre. The run extends to Aug. 29. Check the Playhouse Square website for additional showtimes and ticket prices.
1511 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Cleveland Stories Dinner Party
Cleveland Stories Dinner Party is a weekly series that pairs fine food with storytelling. Through it, the folks at Music Box Supper Club hope to raise awareness of the mission of the Western Reserve Historical Society's Cleveland History Center. The goal of the Cleveland Stories Dinner Party is to "bring to life some of the fun, interesting stories about Cleveland's past — from sports, to rock 'n' roll, to Millionaires' Row," as it's put in a press release. Tonight, local photographer Janet Macoska and local writer Peter Chakerian talk about their book Bruce Springsteen: Live in the Heartland
. Admission is free, with no cover charge, although a prix fixe dinner, designed to complement the night's theme, is $20. Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner is served at 6, and the storytelling starts at 7.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
Live and Local
As part of the Rock Hall's summer concert series, there will be live music from 8 to 10:30 tonight and tomorrow night. Dubbed Live and Local, the concerts will feature a mix of local and national acts. Admission is free, but reservations are requested. Tonight, locals New Soft Shoe pay tribute to the late singer-songwriter Gram Parsons. Tomorrow night, the indie rock act Bully performs along with Smut. A separate ticket is required to tour the museum. Continues through Sept. 2.
1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com
.
Lunch by the Lake
A summertime thing at the Rock Hall, Lunch by the Lake will feature free acoustic performances by the Rock Hall’s “Resident Rockers” and local artists from noon to 2 p.m. on today, tomorrow and Saturday at the beer garden. The event is free and no reservation is required. Continues through Aug. 26.
1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com
.
Brent Terhune
A loudmouth standup comedian, writer and podcaster who likes to taunt his fans, Brent Terhune also tells plenty of self-effacing jokes about his pale complexion and weight. "You see a guy with pale skin and everyone says, 'Look at him. He's sick,'" he says in one bit dubbed "Women Don't Want to Date a Red Head." He performs tonight at 7 at Hilarities. Check the Hilarities website for ticket prices.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
FRI 07/30
Steve Earle
An iconic Americana band, Steve Earle & the Dukes most recently released their 20th studio album J.T.
, a tribute to Earle’s late son, singer-songwriter Justin Townes Earle. Artist advances and royalties from J.T. are being donated to a trust for Etta St. James Earle, the three-year-old daughter of Justin and Jenn Earle. Expect to hear songs from it as well as tracks from Earle's decades long career when the group performs tonight at 8 at the Kent Stage. Tickets cost $45.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
.
Lynne Koplitz
Comedian Lynne Koplitz cut her comedy teeth in a regional theater group in Knoxville before moving to New York. Koplitz, who regularly hosts talk and game shows, shows off her standup skills on her half-hour special, Comedy Central Presents: Lynne Koplitz
. In one bit called "Never Call a Woman Crazy," she maintains that she's "emotional and hormonal" but not crazy and cites "the great cold cut fiasco" that found her mother throwing food to the dogs. She performs at 7 tonight and at 7 and 9:30 tomorrow night at Hilarities. Check the Hilarities website for ticket prices.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing
Produced by Scott Spence, This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing
centers on "the struggles and aspirations of three sisters as one walks the globe to find her purpose, one searches for adventure, and the third grows where she is planted," as it's put in a press release. The play's run at Beck Center for the Arts continues through Aug. 8. Consult the Beck Center website for performance times and ticket prices.
17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-2540, beckcenter.org.
Who Saved Who/Joe Figueroa/Quick Mystery
An indie/alternative rock band from Cleveland, Who Saved Who has the kind of pop instincts that turned bands such as Third Eye Blind and Counting Crows into household names. A song such as "How To Be Strangers" features an infectious refrain and some pretty sweet backing vocals from local Shelby Carlisle. The band plays tonight at 8 at the Beachland Ballroom with local Joe Figueroa and Quick Mystery. Tickets cost $12.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
SAT 07/31
Cleveland Bazaar in Market Square Park
Cleveland Bazaar has organized pop-up retail events for makers, artists and small businesses in northeast Ohio since 2004. Its summer shows at Market Square Park across from the West Side Market are a great way to shop local. Today's event, which is free, takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
W. 25th St. and Lorain Ave., loc8nearme.com/ohio/cleveland/cleveland-bazaar/6206878/
.
Inlet Dance Theatre
Founded in 2001 by Bill Wade, Inlet Dance Theatre embodies Wade's longstanding belief that "dance viewing, training and performing experiences may serve as tools to bring about personal growth and development." The group celebrates its 20th anniversary with a performance that takes place tonight at 8 at Cain Park. Consult the Cain Park website for ticket prices and more info.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com
.
Legacy Live
One of Northeast Ohio's most popular free concert series, Legacy Live has become a tradition that families and couples look forward to each summer. The concerts, which take place on the Legacy Village lawn at 5 each Saturday night throughout the warmer months, feature local bands that play everything from blues to jazz and rock. Admission is free. Continues through Sept. 11.
25333 Cedar Rd., Lyndhurst, 216-382-3871, legacy-village.com
.
Liz Miele
Comedian Liz Miele started performing when she was just 16. Her popularity has steadily grown since several of her videos on Youtube, Instagram and Tiktok have gone viral. In a bit she calls “Feminist Sex Positions,” she talks about how she came up with three different sex positions that don't totally humiliate women. Miele has put out three albums out on Spotify and iTunes and released her first special, Self Help Me
, last year. She performs tonight at 8 at the Winchester, and tickets cost $20.
12112 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-600-5338, facebook.com/TheWinchesterMusicTavern
.
Sisters With Transistors
Laurie Anderson narrates Sisters With Transistors
, a 2020 documentary that profiles some of the 20th century's female pioneers of electronic music, including Delia Derbyshire, Daphne Oram, theremin virtuoso Clara Rockmore, and Wendy Carlos. The film includes new and vintage interviews, archival film clips, and terrific music. It screens at 5 p.m. today and at 6:30 p.m. tomorrow at the Cleveland Institute of Art Cinematheque. Tickets cost $10, $7 for Cinematheque members, CIA and CSU I.D. holders, and those age 25 and under.
Cleveland Cinematheque, 11610 Euclid Ave., 216-421-7450, cia.edu
.
James Taylor/Jackson Browne
James Taylor and Jackson Browne, two iconic '70s singer-songwriters, were supposed to hit the road together last summer. COVID derailed those plans, but the two rescheduled their trek and will perform tonight at 7:30 at Blossom, marking the start of Blossom's rock/pop season. The dates support both Taylor’s new album, American Standard
, and Jackson's forthcoming LP. American Standard is Taylor's 19th studio album and his first release since 2015's Before This World
. The album features covers of 20th century classics, songs that he says were part of his family's record collection. Expect to hear plenty of covers tonight from Taylor, who admits to knowing most of these songs from the original cast recordings of the famous Rodgers and Hammerstein musicals, including My Fair Lady
, Oklahoma
, Carousel
, Showboat
and others. Browne's new album will include the single "My Cleveland Heart." Expect it to receive a warm response if Browne plays it tonight (and you'd think he has to, right?). Check the Live Nation website for ticket prices.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
.
Wingenstock
In 1970, Canal Corners Farm & Market owner Dave Wingenfeld began presenting rock concerts in his parents’ backyard. He called the shows Wingenstock. Sadly, Sadly, Wingenfeld, a Valley View resident and councilman who owned Swan Farm, a vegetable and Christmas tree farm, passed away last year. His children Meghan, Daniel and Noah, however, will keep the Wingenstock tradition alive with one last show as a tribute to his father. Up Til 4, Martha's Mistake featuring Karyn Morgan, Idlewild featuring Ron Schemer, the Pete Vardous Project featuring Jim Bacha & Mike D'Elia and Thrill Theory featuring Scott Macwilliams will perform today at 7 p.m., at Sherwood Forest Party Center. Admission is free. Email celebratingdaveslife@gmail.com for more info.
12900 Tinkers Creek Rd.
SUN 08/01
Beethoven's Seventh Symphony
The Cleveland Orchestra will take on Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 4, and his Symphony No. 7, one of Beethoven’s greatest and most admired symphonies, for tonight's concert at Blossom. Herbert Blomstedt conducts, and Garrick Ohlsson guests on piano. The concert begins at 7; check the orchestra's website for ticket prices and more info.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
Live @ The Lighthouse Music Festival Series
The Fairport Harbor Arts & Culture Alliance has organized this new summer festival dubbed Live@The Lighthouse Music Festival Series, which takes place at the Lighthouse Amphitheater behind the Fairport Harbor Marine Museum and Lighthouse. Today's concert celebrates Jerry Garcia's birthday with Papa Bear, Sunshine Daydream and Dupree's Dead Band. Food trucks such as Wild Spork (100 percent plant-based vegan), Jackpot Chicken (award-winning wings and comfort food) and Kona Ice (flavored shaved ice) will be on hand. Additionally, beer and wine will be available for purchase. fairportharbortourism.com/event/live-at-the-lighthouse-music-festival-series/
.
Maker Town Market
Maker Town and Saucy Brew Works have teamed up to present free outdoor markets every Sunday at Saucy's Vibe Garden. The weekly event will feature handmade jewelry, home decor, wall art, fashion, pet products, wellness items, furniture and paper goods. Located at W. 28th St. and Church Ave., Saucy's Vibe Garden features picnic tables and an outdoor bar. Food can be ordered from the brewery via an app. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It's free.
2807 Church Ave., 216-666-2568, makertownusa.com/market/
.
Reggae Sundays
This special Reggae Sunday Happy Hour Concert series is a summertime tradition at the Music Box Supper Club The indoor/outdoor concert series will take place rain or shine with live music from 4 to 7 p.m. Music Box will also offer food and drink specials exclusive to the series. Continues through Sept. 5.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
Singing Angels
Founded in 1964, Singing Angels are dedicated to youth development through "the highest level of artistic achievement in the performing arts." Their mission is to "engage youth from all communities in quality music and performing arts education that teaches teamwork, builds confidence, and provides a foundation for life." The group performs today at 4 p.m. at Cain Park. Admission is free.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com
.
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.