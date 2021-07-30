Titillating Tidbits: Tim Misny's Billboard Bet Paying Off Big? Plus Max Miller's Alleged History of Abusive Behavior

“An incredible patriot,” Trump said, “who I know very well.”
Maybe not well enough, according to police records, court records and interviews with more than 60 people. Ranging from people who grew up with Miller in the affluent Cleveland inner suburb of Shaker Heights to those he worked with and for in the White House and on Trump’s campaigns—some of whom were granted anonymity because they fear retaliation from Miller, Trump or both—these people told me Miller can be a cocky bully with a quick-trigger temper. He has a record of speeding, underage drinking and disorderly conduct—documented charges from multiple jurisdictions that include a previously unreported charge in 2011 for driving under the influence that he subsequently pleaded down to a more minor offense.
And barely more than a year ago, according to three people familiar with the incident, Miller’s romantic relationship with former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham ended when he pushed her against a wall and slapped her in the face in his Washington apartment after she accused him of cheating on her.
Here's a montage of fake applause being pumped through the speakers at a @ShontelMBrown event.— BZ Douglas (@bzdug) July 26, 2021
This is most trivial, obvious, and hilarious bullshit I can call out right quick, but this whole speech is as fake as the claps. pic.twitter.com/SC7RYhVxXh
Cleveland's Stella Walsh, trains with her sister Clara Walsh in May 1932. Later in the year Stella would win #Olympic gold in the 100 meter dash as a representative of her native Poland. Source: @Cleveland_PL #Olympics pic.twitter.com/lDfPyuHZ98— John Skrtic (@SkrticX) July 27, 2021
