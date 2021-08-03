Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Tuesday, August 3, 2021

Scene & Heard

$6.6 Million Collected by FirstEnergy to Pay Tony George Businesses Should Be Refunded to Customers, HB6 Audit Team Finds

Posted By on Tue, Aug 3, 2021 at 3:04 PM

click to enlarge PUCO auditors recommend $6.6 million paid to Tony George be returned to ratepayers - (DISTELL2610/PIXABAY)
  • (distell2610/Pixabay)
  • PUCO auditors recommend $6.6 million paid to Tony George be returned to ratepayers

In an internal review in the wake of the HB6 scandal, FirstEnergy flagged some $10.7 million it paid to businesses connected to Tony George for advertising, billboards and a storage facility lease as problematic, either for being improperly classified or poorly documented or misallocated, Cleveland.com first reported locally today.

A third party auditor that reviewed the documents for the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio as part of the commission's investigation has recommended that $6.6 million of that be refunded to customers, since FirstEnergy charged them for the expenses. Some came in base rate changes, some were recouped in a "demand side management and energy efficiency rider" fee.



George has been a longtime fixture on the FirstEnergy front and was connected to 12 of the vendors FirstEnergy flagged for review, the Columbus Dispatch reported.

"In the course of our internal investigation, FirstEnergy identified certain vendor transactions, which in some instances extended back 10 years or more, that were either improperly classified, misallocated to certain of our utilities and transmission companies or lacked proper supporting documentation," FirstEnergy spokeswoman Jennifer Young said. "We are committed to working with the PUCO to address the vendor transactions through customer refunds."

A PUCO judge will take the audit and recommendations into account before deciding on possible refunds.

FirstEnergy flagged $24 million in total payments, including millions that went to Sam Randazzo and entities associated with or controlled by Larry Householder. The audit found $17.8 million of that was not passed on to ratepayers.

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

