Wednesday, August 4, 2021

C-Notes

Local Americana Artist Lea Marra Releases Sophomore Album This Month

Posted By on Wed, Aug 4, 2021 at 11:02 AM

click to enlarge "Healing" is out this month - COURTESY THE ARTIST
  • Courtesy the artist
  • "Healing" is out this month

Local singer-songwriter Lea Marra will release her sophomore album, "Healing," on Saturday, Aug. 7 at Osso farm and restaurant in Hambden.

“Healing” traces Marra’s journey through the pandemic and a traumatic relationship. Accompanied by her band The Dream Catchers, made up of banjo, guitar, mandolin, violin, drums and bass, Marra brings her unique blend of folk Americana with a bluegrass spirit.



Marra began her musical journey when she was 18 with her first band The Tom Katlees, and continued working to bring music to the community with her own music festival (Love Fest), which has been going strong for 10 years.

When the COVID-19 shutdown restricted live shows and interpersonal interaction closing down venues and recording studios, Marra took some time, like many of us, for self reflection.

“The pandemic helped me realize what I was suppressing by being on the go all the time,” says Marra. “One big part was a very toxic abusive relationship I was in. I lost my true self and having time to really focus on myself really was needed. I became my true self again.”

The relationship is front and center on the album with the pandemic taking a backseat, but themes of healing and moving forward persist.

“I Found My Baby” is a catchy, standout tune that sounds like and would be appropriate at a backyard barbecue.

“'I Found My Baby'” literally came to me one morning during quarantine,” says Marra. “I woke up humming the song's chorus. It was really weird! That type of thing never happens to me. Steve Perino, who produced, mixed and mastered the whole album, thought it would be a good idea to do that live track in the middle. We thought it needed a party scene in the song to capture the true essence of playing out in venues and the sounds that go along with that.”

“Healing” is a sweet yet tart cocktail of Melissa Etheridge, Dolly Parton, Margo Price, and maybe a little dollop of Brandi Carlile.

The album can be found on all streaming and download platforms as of August 7th.

