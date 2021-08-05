Mr. Downchild's Ohio Mini Tour Includes Stop at the Winchester

Singer-harmonica player Steve Brazier (aka Mr. Downchild) moved from London to Cleveland in 1985 and quickly became a major part of the Cleveland blues scene. His first CD featured local blues icon Robert Lockwood Jr and Delta blues drummer Sam Carr.
Now based in Florida, Mr. Downchild has formed a new project, Blues Meets Girl, that pairs him with singer-songwriter Kasimira. The group released its first CD in 2019, and the duo just announced that it’ll come to Ohio for a mini tour that includes stops in Columbus, Cleveland and Toledo. The group will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15, at the Winchester Music Tavern in Lakewood.
The Nightwalkers will open the show and then back the duo.
