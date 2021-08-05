Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, August 5, 2021

C-Notes

Mr. Downchild's Ohio Mini Tour Includes Stop at the Winchester

Posted By on Thu, Aug 5, 2021 at 9:01 AM

click to enlarge Blues Meets Girl. - COURTESY OF MR. DOWNCHILD
  • Courtesy of Mr. Downchild
  • Blues Meets Girl.
Singer-harmonica player Steve Brazier (aka Mr. Downchild) moved from London to Cleveland in 1985 and quickly became a major part of the Cleveland blues scene. His first CD featured local blues icon Robert Lockwood Jr and Delta blues drummer Sam Carr.

Now based in Florida, Mr. Downchild has formed a new project, Blues Meets Girl, that pairs him with singer-songwriter Kasimira. The group released its first CD in 2019, and the duo just announced that it’ll come to Ohio for a mini tour that includes stops in Columbus, Cleveland and Toledo. The group will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15, at the Winchester Music Tavern in Lakewood.



The Nightwalkers will open the show and then back the duo.

Tickets to the Mr. Downchild & Blues Meets Girl concert at the Winchester Music Tavern cost $15 in advance, $18 at the door.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

For Those About to Rock, Again: Northeast Ohio's Music Venues Are Welcoming Back Fans and Bands. For the Owners, It's Been a Long Time Coming
Cloak & Dagger is Making Magic in Tremont
Joe’s Barbecue in Kent is Serving Some of the Best Smoked Meat in Ohio
Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on C-Notes

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 28, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. A Couple Infuriating Cleveland Clinic Headlines You Might Have Missed Read More

  2. Shontel Brown Wins Congressional Primary to Succeed Marcia Fudge, Nina Turner Vows to Continue Fighting Read More

  3. Bear. Brooklyn Heights. Beware. Read More

  4. $6.6 Million Collected by FirstEnergy to Pay Tony George Businesses Should Be Refunded to Customers, HB6 Audit Team Finds Read More

  5. White Noise Adaptation Starring Adam Driver Filming in Cleveland Heights, Canton, Lorain County, Hiram Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation