Friday, August 6, 2021

Scene & Heard

Peep Sherwin-Williams Plans for 600,000 Square-Foot Brecksville Research and Development Site

Posted By on Fri, Aug 6, 2021 at 10:56 AM

click to enlarge Slide from presentation made to Brecksville Planning Commission (8/5/21) - SHERWIN-WILLIAMS
  • Sherwin-Williams
  • Slide from presentation made to Brecksville Planning Commission (8/5/21)

Sherwin-Williams presented preliminary design plans for its proposed 600,000 square-foot research and development facility in Brecksville Thursday evening.

The suburb's planning commission voted that the design plans, which include detailed physical renderings of the 118-acre site on Miller Road, should be made before the public. A meeting has been scheduled for the evening of Aug. 26.



The global paint corporation, which is building its corporate headquarters in downtown Cleveland and is in the midst of public hearings before a combined City Hall committee, put the full Brecksville presentation on its website. It's available for perusal below.

The $250 million R&D site is designed to house 900 employees when completed. The current plan estimates the main building at three stories and 71'. The site also includes nearly 20 acres of conservation area.

In June, the state of Ohio awarded a $600,000 grant to the city of Brecksville for road improvements on Miller Road near the site, on the basis of presumed increase vehicular traffic to and from the Sherwin-Williams office.


PDF 08.05.21_SherwinWilliams_BrecksvilleR_Dsite.pdf

***
