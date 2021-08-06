Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Friday, August 6, 2021

Scene & Heard

Video: A Short Documentary on the Infamous Cleveland Clinic X-Ray Fire Disaster of 1929

Posted By on Fri, Aug 6, 2021 at 8:58 AM

click to enlarge Officials assist a victim of the 1929 fire - CLEVELAND MEMORY PROJECT
  • Cleveland Memory Project
  • Officials assist a victim of the 1929 fire

Fascinating Horror debuted a new, local installment in its history series this week with a short doc on the Cleveland Clinic X-ray fire disaster of 1929, which killed 129 people.

If you are only vaguely familiar or wholly unfamiliar with this bit of Cleveland history, it's a good recap of one of the city's darkest days.



We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

