Monday, August 9, 2021

Film

Local Filmmaker and Musician To Release Short Film About Battling Cancer/Trauma

Posted By on Mon, Aug 9, 2021 at 11:59 AM

click to enlarge A scene from the short film Release. - COURTESY OF PAUL FRANCIS ZEGARAC
  • Courtesy of Paul Francis Zegarac
  • A scene from the short film Release.
Cleveland-based composer Paul Francis Zegarac makes free audio soundscapes for anyone to use. He also has released short vignette films that explain his musical project.

Now, he’s made Release, an original short film about a woman who meets with her family to bury the pet dog. The film is loosely based on his experience with cancer/trauma.



“Although times are dark, moments of laughter, play, and meditation bring in some light and hope,” reads a press release about the movie.

Zegarac wrote and directed the film and Katie Zegarac co-wrote it with him. Zegarac edited the film as well.

The film screens at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday on its Facebook page.

"Release" Trailer from Paul Francis on Vimeo.

