The Agora Will Now Require Vaccination Proof for All Concerts

Courtesy the Agora

Going to the Agora? You must now be vaccinated

For the show to go on, we have updated our vaccination policy to ensure the safety of fans, artists, and live event workers. pic.twitter.com/Kr47Wo81wX — The Agora (@AgoraCLE) August 12, 2021

AEG Presents, the parent company of the Agora, announced today that it will require concertgoers to provide proof of vaccination to attend all shows beginning Oct. 1 due to rising spread, concerns about the delta variant, and stalling vaccination rates.Until then, it will require either proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test within 72 hours of the event.The delay in full enforcement, AEG said, is to give time for the unvaccinated to get their jabs.The announcement, which follows similar requirements made by some clubs and venues across the country, makes the Agora the first in Cleveland to require vaccinations. Proof can be shown either with the physical card or a picture of it, along with your photo I.D.“We have come to the conclusion that, as a market leader, it was up to us to take a real stand on vaccination status,” said Jay Marciano, COO of AEG and Chairman and CEO, AEG Presents. “Just a few weeks ago, we were optimistic about where our business, and country, were heading. The Delta variant, combined with vaccine hesitancy, is pushing us in the wrong direction again. We realize that some people might look at this as a dramatic step, but it’s the right one. We also are aware that there might be some initial pushback, but I’m confident and hopeful that, at the end of the day, we will be on the right side of history and doing what’s best for artists, fans, and live event workers.”