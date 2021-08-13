Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, August 13, 2021

Scene & Heard

Titillating Tidbits: Andre 3000 Brought His Flute to Cleveland, Plus a Legendary Black Cleveland Newspaper Reporter Gets His Due

Posted By on Fri, Aug 13, 2021 at 11:13 AM

Andre 3000, Cleveland man - COURTESY LARDER
  • Courtesy Larder
  • Andre 3000, Cleveland man

Our weekly roundup of interesting happenings, minor happenings, stuff you missed, stuff we missed, and assorted fun.

Andre 3000, who's been filming A24's "Showing Up" this summer, brought his cool-ass flute and chill vibes to Cleveland recently where he's also filming for "Wheat Germ/White Noise," the Netflix film starring Adam Driver.



The Outkast legend has been spotted all over downtown and the near west side, cheerfully posing for selfies with fans.

- Also on the celebrity front, Jim Nantz, whose in-laws live in Northeast Ohio and who belongs to The Country Club in Pepper Pike, was back in town this week to visit a different course: Clearview Golf Course, the first U.S. course wholly built and owned by an African-American.

From the Canton Repository:
Nantz knew the late Bill Powell, who 75 years ago became the first Black man to open a golf course he had designed and built when he opened Clearview.

"I was in attendance when Bill won the PGA's highest honor, the Distinguished Service Award," Nantz said during his visit Monday. "I was always aware of the history of Clearview.

"I met Renee (Powell) a number of times through the years. I always admired her so much. We ran into each other this year. It might have been opening day of the Masters.

[snip]

"I told Renee, 'I don't want to be presumptuous. It might not help you at all. But if I could show up and we could throw an event ... it's Clearview's 75th year ... I'd like to be a part of it,'" Nantz said.

Renee Powell was touched. She has been part of many annual outings at the course, but there wasn't one last year amid COVID-19. Nantz's offer led to Monday's golf scramble, "A Celebration of Clearview, with Jim Nantz."

For more on the course, which is a National Historic Site, check out the video below and a lovely deep-dive from The Undefeated published in 2016.


- Charles H. Loeb, the legendary reporter who spent 35 years at the Call & Post, got some long, long overdue national recognition last week in a piece by the New York Times titled "The Black Reporter Who Exposed a Lie About the Atom Bomb."

Loeb covered the end of World War II and the aftermath America's use of nuclear bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki for the National Negro Publishers Association. His dogged reporting, overlooked at the time because his articles appeared in Black newspapers, contradicted American propaganda and military claims, parroted in the New York Times and other national papers, that the bombs caused no lasting effects, and showed how radiation sickened and killed scores.

The whole piece is well worth your time.

- Never seen a tree do this before.



- Also from the Cleveland Remembrance Page, RIP to Kenneth “Hamma” Perry, a Kinsman mainstay and legend.


- Shit posting in the mayor's race is really heating up.


- Digit Widget

50,000 + - Number of Northeast Ohio houses that lost power this week in the nasty storms, some of whom are still waiting to be reconnected.

$661,724 - Grant received by the city of Cleveland this week from the National Parks Service for a new park in Clark-Fulton near the rec center.

36% - Amount of Cleveland residents ages 12 and up who have received their Covid vaccination.

51% - Amount of nursing home and elder care workers in Ohio who have been vaccinated, the lowest rate in the country besides eight other states, all of which are in the south.

- What's Scene dining editor Doug Trattner eating this week?

- Vintage photo of the week:
- New local music of the week: Cereal Banter, "Macro Topic"

Tags: ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

For Those About to Rock, Again: Northeast Ohio's Music Venues Are Welcoming Back Fans and Bands. For the Owners, It's Been a Long Time Coming
Cloak & Dagger is Making Magic in Tremont
Joe’s Barbecue in Kent is Serving Some of the Best Smoked Meat in Ohio
Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of Titillating Tidbits

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 11th, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. 30 Things To Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Aug. 12-15) Read More

  2. J.R. Smith to Enroll in College at 35, Plans to Play on Golf Team Read More

  3. The Agora Will Now Require Vaccination Proof for All Concerts Read More

  4. Western Reserve Historical Society Acquires Frank Lloyd Wright House Drawings Read More

  5. Keeping It 0.00: Why More Cleveland Restaurants and Bars Are Beefing Up Their Non-Alcoholic Beer and Cocktail Offerings Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation