Titillating Tidbits: Andre 3000 Brought His Flute to Cleveland, Plus a Legendary Black Cleveland Newspaper Reporter Gets His Due

- Also on the celebrity front, Jim Nantz, whose in-laws live in Northeast Ohio and who belongs to The Country Club in Pepper Pike, was back in town this week to visit a different course: Clearview Golf Course, the first U.S. course wholly built and owned by an African-American.
Andre 3000 came to my sisters store today… Flutw and everything 😭 pic.twitter.com/kIWpIvsavm— ˚* ❀ MIMI˚* ❀ (@MilaaAmor) August 7, 2021
Nantz knew the late Bill Powell, who 75 years ago became the first Black man to open a golf course he had designed and built when he opened Clearview.
"I was in attendance when Bill won the PGA's highest honor, the Distinguished Service Award," Nantz said during his visit Monday. "I was always aware of the history of Clearview.
"I met Renee (Powell) a number of times through the years. I always admired her so much. We ran into each other this year. It might have been opening day of the Masters.
"I told Renee, 'I don't want to be presumptuous. It might not help you at all. But if I could show up and we could throw an event ... it's Clearview's 75th year ... I'd like to be a part of it,'" Nantz said.
Renee Powell was touched. She has been part of many annual outings at the course, but there wasn't one last year amid COVID-19. Nantz's offer led to Monday's golf scramble, "A Celebration of Clearview, with Jim Nantz."
Friends of Kevin Kelley PAC has created this anti-Kucinich website, detailing the turmoil of Dennis's first term (77-79).— Sam Allard (@SceneSallard) August 12, 2021
Following the Shontel Brown playbook to a T. https://t.co/N2NTimf7t3
- Vintage photo of the week:
Cleveland Municipal Stadium. Source: @Cleveland_PL from 1987 @Indians Game Face Magazine. Photographer: Ron Kutz. pic.twitter.com/reF7pNTw0I— John Skrtic (@SkrticX) August 12, 2021
