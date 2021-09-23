Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Friday, December 10, 2021

Scene & Heard

Principal of LeBron's 'I Promise' School in Akron Resigns After Investigation Into Allegation She Slapped Student

Posted By on Fri, Dec 10, 2021 at 10:23 AM

click to enlarge The I Promise school - COURTESY LEBRON FAMILY FOUNDATION
  • Courtesy LeBron Family Foundation
  • The I Promise school

Update: Brandi Davis, the inaugural principal of the Akron I Promise School operated in partnership with the LeBron James Family Foundation, submitted her resignation this week after an investigation into allegations that in September she slapped an 11-year-old student in the face.

She's been on paid administrative leave since the day after the incident was reported to the Akron school system and local police by the mother of the child.



The investigation has been completed but not released, though according to the Akron Beacon Journal, the district will be "notifying the state, a step that must be taken in cases in which there is a possibility an educator's license could be in jeopardy."

The Akron school board will vote on whether to accept Davis's resignation when it meets on Monday.


***

(Original story 9/23/21): The Akron public school system today said that Brandi Davis, who's been the principal at the I Promise School since it opened four years ago, has been placed on paid leave as it investigates a report she slapped a student.

The incident in question happened this week. Davis, according to the Akron Beacon Journal's report, told a parent she slapped her son after he used profanity. The parent filed a report with the police and the board of education.

'I Promise' is an Akron public school that operates in partnership with the LeBron James Family Foundation, which released a statement today:

"We are family, and that means we support every one of our I PROMISE educators, students, and family members through anything they may be going through. In this and in every case, we will always do everything we can to make sure all are loved and supported during these times as we learn and grow as a family."

