Tuesday, October 19, 2021

Ohio Pie Co. Now Has An Expanded Dining Room at Its Brunswick Location

Posted By on Tue, Oct 19, 2021 at 1:45 PM

click to enlarge A whole dining room, now available at Ohio Pie Co. in Brunswick - AARON SECHRIST
  • Aaron Sechrist
  • A whole dining room, now available at Ohio Pie Co. in Brunswick

2021 has been a big year for Ohio Pie Co., which this summer opened its second location in Rocky River.

As for the OG down in Brunswick, this week the purveyors of Ohio-style pie debuted a new, expanded dining room, sure to be a welcome sight for travelers near and far who drop by the southern suburb.



Previously offering super limited seating and doing mostly take-out business, the dining room seats plenty and comes with even more artwork from partner and local artist Aaron Sechrist with help from Cleveland Mural and Paint, and a new front window sign from Old Soul Sign.

