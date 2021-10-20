Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Wednesday, October 20, 2021

Kelley and Bibb TV Spots Go All In on Public Safety

Posted By on Wed, Oct 20, 2021 at 1:46 PM

With two weeks until the Nov. 2 general election, Cleveland mayoral candidates Justin Bibb and Kevin Kelley are out with 30-second TV ads. Both focus almost exclusively on public safety.

In Bibb's, above, the candidate describes his personal connection to the police, (his father was a cop), and gun violence, (his cousin was murdered), before outlining his safety plan, which includes getting more officers out from behind desks and into the community, adding mental health support on police calls and enhancing accountability. (Bibb is a supporter of Issue 24, the ballot initiative to increase the powers of the civilian police review board.) Prominent leaders and community members who have endorsed Bibb appear in the bottom quarter of the screen.



In Kelley's ad, below, a narrator and councilmen Blaine Griffin and Kevin Conwell describe Kelley's record dealing with "what worries Clevelanders most": public safety. Kelley calls for getting cops out of cars and walking beats, and re-establishing ward-based safety centers or "mini stations." The narrator alludes to Kelley's involvement in crafting lead-paint legislation and "reducing infant deaths."

Kelley does not speak during the advertisement, which is paid for by an aligned political action committee, Citizens for Cleveland's Future. 

