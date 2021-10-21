12 Hours of Terror Offshoot Coming to Capitol Theatre in December

Cleveland Cinemas

Though the annual all-night horror movie marathon 12 Hours of Terror had to take two years off due to the pandemic, it is returning in a more modest format to the Capitol Theatre in the Gordon Square Arts District in December.12 Hours of Terror Presents: Season's Bleedings will be a mini horror movie marathon repurposed for the holidays. It will feature four timeless cult classics:aka Andy Warhol's Halloween (1973),(1984),(1980), and that John Carpenter cold-weather slasher,(1982).This will be the Cleveland premiere of a new 3D print of“12 Hours of Terror had become a real tradition for horror fans in Cleveland and surrounding cities and states,” said Dave Huffman, Special Program Consultant for Cleveland Cinemas, in a press release. “One of the most common questions we have been receiving during the pandemic was, “Will there be a 12 Hours of Terror?” While the full-scale, all-night marathon couldn’t happen in October, Season’s Bleedings is going to be an amazing night with 8 hours of Santa slashers and over-the-top gory fun.”As in years past, the marathon will includes all sorts of door prizes, cameos and thematic costumes and décor. Some fun onscreen surprises await as well. Seeing as its the holiday season, an "evil Santa" appearance may be in the offing. Unlike in years past, the marathon won't be a full 12 hours. The event is scheduled to last from 4 p.m. until midnight.Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 on the day of the show. They can be purchased online at clevelandcinemas.com or fandango.com. Face masks are encouraged.***