Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 21, 2021

Film

12 Hours of Terror Offshoot Coming to Capitol Theatre in December

Posted By on Thu, Oct 21, 2021 at 1:16 PM

CLEVELAND CINEMAS
  • Cleveland Cinemas
Though the annual all-night horror movie marathon 12 Hours of Terror had to take two years off due to the pandemic, it is returning in a more modest format to the Capitol Theatre in the Gordon Square Arts District in December.

12 Hours of Terror Presents: Season's Bleedings will be a mini horror movie marathon repurposed for the holidays. It will feature four timeless cult classics: Flesh for Frankenstein 3D aka Andy Warhol's Halloween (1973), Silent Night, Deadly Night (1984), New Year's Evil (1980), and that John Carpenter cold-weather slasher, The Thing (1982).



This will be the Cleveland premiere of a new 3D print of Flesh for Frankenstein.

“12 Hours of Terror had become a real tradition for horror fans in Cleveland and surrounding cities and states,” said Dave Huffman, Special Program Consultant for Cleveland Cinemas, in a press release. “One of the most common questions we have been receiving during the pandemic was, “Will there be a 12 Hours of Terror?” While the full-scale, all-night marathon couldn’t happen in October, Season’s Bleedings is going to be an amazing night with 8 hours of Santa slashers and over-the-top gory fun.”

As in years past, the marathon will includes all sorts of door prizes, cameos and thematic costumes and décor. Some fun onscreen surprises await as well. Seeing as its the holiday season, an "evil Santa" appearance may be in the offing. Unlike in years past, the marathon won't be a full 12 hours. The event is scheduled to last from 4 p.m. until midnight.

Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 on the day of the show. They can be purchased online at clevelandcinemas.com or fandango.com. Face masks are encouraged.

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox. 

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Film

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 20, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. A Look Back at 50 of the Best Concerts in Cleveland From the Past 50 Years Read More

  2. Behold, The State of Ohio's Brand New Hideous License Plate Read More

  3. L.A.-Based Dave's Hot Chicken to Open Location in Ohio City Read More

  4. Psychotic Email from Mike Polensek Warns of Cleveland's Portlandification, Illustrates Toxicity of Entrenched Power Read More

  5. Heart of Gold Delivers a Tasty Menu, and a Service Experience, Very Much of These Times Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation