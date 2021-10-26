Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Tuesday, October 26, 2021

Scene & Heard

Please Stop Sending Cannabis Vapes In the Mail, Says USPS

Posted By on Tue, Oct 26, 2021 at 2:14 PM

click to enlarge USPS Box on Cleveland's west side. - SAM ALLARD / SCENE
  • Sam Allard / Scene
  • USPS Box on Cleveland's west side.
The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) has officially banned the mailing of vaping products — and that includes cannabis, as well as federally legal CBD vapes and nicotine.

The agency announced the final rule on Wednesday to comply with legislation passed last year to stop nicotine vapes from being shipped through the U.S. mail.



While the law bans "electronic nicotine delivery systems," it defines them broadly as "any electronic device that, through an aerosolized solution, delivers nicotine, flavor, or any other substance to the user inhaling from the device."

"It goes without saying that marijuana, hemp, and their derivatives are substances," the agency said, as reported by Marijuana Moment. "Hence, to the extent that they may be delivered to an inhaling user through an aerosolized solution, they and the related delivery systems, parts, components, liquids, and accessories clearly fall within the [Preventing Online Sales of E-Cigarettes to Children Act's] scope."

There are exceptions: vapes can be shipped within the states of Alaska and Hawaii, verified businesses can mail vapes to each other or to government agencies, and individuals can ship up to 10 electronic nicotine delivery systems for non-commercial use per 30 days.

Hemp-derived products can be shipped, but only if they're not vaping products.

