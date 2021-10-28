Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 28, 2021

Scene & Heard

Study: Clevelanders Freaking Love Taking Pictures of Our Three Buildings

Posted By on Thu, Oct 28, 2021 at 9:53 AM

click to enlarge A Cleveland skyline pic - ERIK DROST/FLICKRCC
  • Erik Drost/FlickrCC
  • A Cleveland skyline pic

A scroll through Twitter and Instagram every morning in Cleveland might make it feel like no one who lives here does anything but take and/or share pictures of the Cleveland skyline — taken at various angles and at various times of day, of course, because with only three tall buildings to capture, there's only so many ways to distinguish the photos from one another — all day every day.

According to a study from Pixsy, it's not just a feeling.



Analyzing the number of skyline pics posted to Instagram across the world, Pixsy found that Clevelanders rank 15th on planet Earth for the most IG skyline posts (12) per 1,000 residents. Forest City residents, it turns out, really just can't stop taking photos of those three buildings, probably while wearing their Cleveland t-shirts.

The Most Instagrammed City Skylines in the World (total posts vs population), according to Pixsy's widely disseminated press release:

Boston, Massachusetts, USA – 66 posts per 1000 residents
Miami, Florida, USA – 55 posts per 1000 residents
Seattle, Washington, USA – 39 posts per 1000 residents
Frankfurt, Germany – 39 posts per 1000 residents
Atlanta, Georgia, USA – 25 posts per 1000 residents
Kansas City, Kansas, USA – 24 posts per 1000 residents
Chicago, Illinois, USA – 23 posts per 1000 residents
Dallas, Texas, USA – 23 posts per 1000 residents
Bath, UK – 18 posts per 1000 residents
New York City, New York, USA – 17 posts per 1000 residents
Nashville, Tennessee, USA – 16 posts per 1000 residents
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA – 14 posts per 1000 residents
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA – 14 posts per 1000 residents
Toronto, Canada – 12 posts per 1000 residents
Cleveland, Ohio, USA – 12 posts per 1000 residents
Las Vegas, Nevada, USA – 11 posts per 1000 residents
Liverpool, UK – 11 posts per 1000 residents
Denver, Colorado, USA – 11 posts per 1000 residents
Detroit, Michigan, USA – 10 posts per 1000 residents
Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 10 posts per 1000 residents

Tags: ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 20, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Longtime Cleveland Radio Personality Mike Trivisonno Has Died Read More

  2. Two Ohio State Board of Education Members Forced to Resign Because They Weren't Racist Enough Read More

  3. The Foo Fighters Dazzle at Intimate, Sold-Out House of Blues Show Ahead of Rock Hall Induction Read More

  4. After 45 Years in Prison, Cleveland Man Who'd Maintained Innocence in 1974 Murder of His Wife Found Not Guilty in New Trial Read More

  5. Cuyahoga County's Director of HR Quit With No Notice Yesterday Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation