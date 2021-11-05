Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Friday, November 5, 2021

C-Notes

Low Cut Connie Coming to Grog Shop in January

Posted By on Fri, Nov 5, 2021 at 8:44 AM

click to enlarge Indie rocker Low Cut Connie. - SKYLAR WATKINS
  • Skylar Watkins
  • Indie rocker Low Cut Connie.
A dynamic live act that counts none other than Elton John as a fan, Low Cut Connie has just announced a new set of tour dates in support of his critically-acclaimed 2020 album Private Lives.

The jaunt includes a Jan. 19 stop at the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights.

Tickets for Low Cut Connie's concert at the Grog Shop are on sale now.


