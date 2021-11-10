15+ Things To Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Nov. 11-14)

-
Hilarities.com
-
Comedian Rocky LaPorte performs tonight at Hilarities.
Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend. Also check out our full Cleveland event calendar
.
THU 11/11
Rocky LaPorte
In 1988, Rocky LaPorte quit his day job as a truck driver to become a professional comedian. Turned out to be a good move. LaPorte hasn't forgotten his roots and, in his standup routines, he makes simple observations about the oddities of life. In one performance, the comedian talked about putting your parents down as an emergency contact. "What are my parents going to do?" he joked. "'Mrs. LaPorte, your son has been in a horrific car accident.' 'Well, give him some ice cream; he likes ice cream.'" It's that sort of simple observation that makes LaPorte's material stand out from the pack of other truck drivers turned comics. He performs tonight at 7 at Hilarities, where he has shows scheduled through Saturday. Check the Hilarities website for ticket prices.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
New Soft Shoe
Nine years ago, on what local singer-songwriter Brent Kirby calls a drunken dare, a group of Cleveland friends and musicians showed up at the Happy Dog to play a couple sets of tunes by the late, great Gram Parsons. Dubbed the New Soft Shoe, the group has been at it ever since, spreading the gospel of what it refers to as "Gram's Cosmic American Music." Anything that Parsons played, the New Soft Shoe covers. As a result, the group plays tunes from the International Submarine Band, the Byrds and Flying Burrito Brothers. It also plays songs from Parsons' solo album GP/Grievous Angel. Tonight at 8, the band performs in the Waldorf Hall at Forest City Brewery. Tickets cost $12. second Thursday of every month.
2135 Columbus Rd., 216-228-9116, forestcitybrewery.com
.
The Prom
Featuring direction and choreography by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (Mean Girls
, The Book of Mormon
), a book by Tony Award winner Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone
) and Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (Aladdin
), music by Tony Award nominee Matthew Sklar (Elf
) and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin, The Prom
was such a smash on Broadway that the play has now taken to a national tour. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at Connor Palace, where performances continue through Nov. 21. Consult the Playhouse Square website for more info.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Tchaikovsky's Winter Dreams
When Tchaikovsky set out to write his First Symphony, he nearly drove himself to exhaustion completing it. The piece remembers a classical music favorite to this day. Tonight at 7:30 at Severance Hall, the Cleveland Orchestra will perform the opus along with Ravel’s jazz and Mozart-inspired concerto and Dvořák’s In Nature's Realm. Performances continue through the weekend; check the orchestra's website for times and ticket prices as well as COVID protocols.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
Where Did We Sit on the Bus?
This autobiographical solo show follows a kid from his childhood to adulthood, as he explores his family’s history, his identity as a first-generation American, and what the world will be like for his future children. Featuring live music that melds Latin beats, hip-hop, and looping, Where Did We Sit on the Bus?
promises to be "a high-energy, tour-de-force theatrical experience that examines what it means to be Latino in America." Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Allen Theatre. Check the Playhouse Square website for more info.
1407 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
FRI 11/12
Arnez J
Arnez J's little brother has a developmental disability, and that gets Arnez into trouble. Like that time at Burger King when he just wanted to buy his little bro a burger — until his brother beat up a man who wanted their handicapped spot! Arnez' humor is all over the place as he talks about the violations of colonoscopies, ladies who need to cover the glue of their weaves and the way his Uncle Charlie dances. His Rodney King skit is hilarious and his observations of the world are pretty spot-on. This one promises to be funny. He performs tonight at 7:30 and 10 at the Improv, and performances run through Saturday. Tickets cost $30.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com
.
Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons
The Cavaliers take on long-time rivals the Detroit Pistons tonight at 7:30 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Pistons haven't had a potent team since the days of Ben Wallace, Richard Hamilton, Chauncey Billups, Rasheed Wallace and Tayshaun Prince, and they don't promise to be very good this year either. The Boston Celtics, another long-time rival, come to the arena tomorrow night for a game that begins at 8. Check the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse website for ticket prices.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
Buddy Guy & Tom Hambridge
The Blues Is Alive and Well
, Buddy Guy’s 18th solo LP and the follow-up to 2015's Born to Play Guitar
, showcases the veteran’s “raw and unadulterated sound” across 15 tracks. The 80-something year-old brings his latest tour to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage tonight at 8. Check the venue website for ticket prices.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
.
Adrienne Iapalucci
Comedian Adrienne Iapalucci won the first ever People’s Choice award at the New York Comedy Festival and made her debut on NBC’s Last Comic Standing
. She has since appeared on Netflix's Degenerates S2
, Netflix’s Best of 2020 Stand-Up
, Comedy Central’s This Week at the Comedy Cellar
, The Late Show with David Letterman
, and more. She released her debut album, Baby Skeletons
, last year. She performs tonight and tomorrow night at 9:30 at Hilarities. .
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
Océanne Grand Opening
Océanne, the locally hand made line of minimalist modern jewelry, has expanded to Cleveland’s East Side. The brand founded by French born designer Anne Harrill will launch a holiday pop-up at the Pinecrest Shopping Center through Jan. 29. Expect a curated assortment of the brand’s signature jewelry and apparel in addition to a selection of giftable items from brands such as 1820 House, Cai & Jo and Hemlock. At tonight’s grand opening, which takes place from 6 to 8, there will be assorted “bites, sips, and surprises” for customers. There will also be a 15 percent off promotion.
200 Park Ave., Suite 411, oceanne.net/
.
A Salute to John Williams
John Williams’s scores for films such as Star Wars
, Indiana Jones
, Jurassic Park
and Harry Potter
have become part of mainstream music. Tonight at 8 at Severance Hall's Mandel Concert Hall, the Cleveland Pops Orchestra as we play some of his music. Check the Cleveland Orchestra website for ticket prices and COVID protocols.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
Walkabout Tremont
Walkabout Tremont, which takes place on the second Friday of every month from 5 to 9 p.m., showcases the best of this smart neighborhood, with art openings, extended hours at galleries and shops, restaurant and bar specials, street performers, live music, pop-up vendors, neighborhood walking tours and much more.
experiencetremont.com
.
The Year of Magical Thinking
An adaptation of Joan Didion's memoir, The Year of Magical Thinking
"transforms the story of the sudden and unexpected loss into a stunning and powerful one-woman play," as it's put in a press release. Tonight's performance takes place at 8 p.m. at Kennedy's Cabaret, where performances continue through the weekend. Check the Playhouse Square website for more info and COVID protocols.
1501 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
SAT 11/13
Sebastian Bach
Powerhouse singer Sebastian Bach brings his fall tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of the double-platinum album Slave to the Grind
to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage tonight at 8. Bach will perform Skid Row's 1991 record in its entirety along with other hits from his catalog. Check the venue website for ticket prices.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
.
Textile Art Alliance: Uncommon Threads
Twenty-five artists from the Textile Art Alliance will display their artwork, including batiks, embroidery, fabric collages, quilts, wearable art, and weavings at Textile Art Alliance: Uncommon Threads
, a new exhibit at the Beachwood Community Center. All artwork is for sale, and proceeds will benefit Beachwood Arts Council, a non-profit organization. The Textile Art Alliance, also a non-profit organization, promotes textile and fiber arts in Northeast Ohio by sponsoring exhibitions and educational programs. The exhibit continues through Sunday, Dec. 5. A meet-and-greet event with the artists takes place today from 5-7 pm. Admission is free. Face masks are required.
25325 Fairmount Blvd., Beachwood, beachwoodohio.com
.
SUN 11/14
John Hiatt & Jerry Douglas
When the pandemic shut everything down, singer-songwriter John Hiatt still managed to cut a session at RCA Studio B with Jerry Douglas and Douglas' backing band. A veteran singer-songwriter, Hiatt has seen acts such as Bob Dylan, Emmylou Harris, B.B. King, Willie Nelson, Bonnie Raitt and scores of others record his songs. He's been inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and has received a lifetime achievement in songwriting designation from the Americana Music Association. Hiatt and Douglas will perform tonight at 8 at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage. Check the venue website for ticket info.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
.
Nemr
Critics credit Nemr, a Lebanese/American standup comedian, with establishing the standup comedy scene throughout the Middle East. Nemr actually grew up in San Diego but then moved back to Lebanon with his family, where he sought to "break down barriers." He performs tonight at 7 at Hilarities. Check the club's website for ticket prices.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
Silversun Pickups
Silversun Pickups, who recently released their fifth album, Widow’s Weeds
, have established themselves as one of the most significant bands to emerge from L.A. in the past decade. Butch Vig (Nirvana, Smashing Pumpkins, and Sonic Youth) produced the album. Zella Day opens tonight's show, which starts at 8:15 at the Agora. Consult the website for ticket prices and more info.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.