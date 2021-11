Final Vinyl Show To Take Place on Saturday at Winchester

click to enlarge Courtesy of Jason Burchaski

Jason Burchaski mans the wheels of steel.

What started off as an event where local vinyl collectors could buy, sell and swap records over a couple of pints at a local club escalated into what founder Jason Burchaski describes as “more or less a giant record show.”Now, after eight years, Burchaski will host one last Vinyl Show from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Winchester “The exact reason we started doing these things was to become the anti-record show. People show up, pay to get in, look at records, buy some and leave,” he explains via email. “We were trying to break free of that transactional mentality of what a record show was and we did for a while. It was an amazing run, but it's become less of a hobby and labor of love and turned into a job and overall. I am no longer having fun doing it."Burchaski says the event has raised thousands of dollars over the years for local area charities and stoked a local interest in vinyl.“We helped spawn other rock and roll themed fleas; there's a Southern Ohio Vinyl Club, an Ohio Vinyl Club online,” he says. “Each one of them makes me smile. Again, proud of what I was doing, but I think the hobby has become apathetic to what we were really trying to do here. ‘Shark jumping’ 101 lessons have been learned and rather than coming back bigger and better we aren't coming back at all. There are no thoughts of anything in 2022 for the Vinyl Show. My mind is working on taking the concept back to the basics, but I just don't know what that looks like yet.”