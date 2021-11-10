Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 10, 2021

C-Notes

Rock Hall To Open New Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers Exhibit

Posted By on Wed, Nov 10, 2021 at 8:31 AM

click to enlarge Tom Petty performing at Quicken Loans Arena in 2017. - SCOTT SANDBERG
  • Scott Sandberg
  • Tom Petty performing at Quicken Loans Arena in 2017.
On Nov. 19, the Rock Hall will open You Don’t Know How It Feels, a new Tom Petty exhibit that'll celebrate the November anniversary of the Wildflowers album and the worldwide release of the award-winning documentary film Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free: The Making of Wildflowers.

The exhibit will feature artifacts surrounding the Wildflowers era sessions and corresponding tour including work-in-progress handwritten lyrics to songs like "Crawling Back To You" and "You Don't Know How It Feels," Petty's custom Blonde Toru Nittono electric guitar, Mike Campbell's Fender Jazzmaster, Howie Epstein's Fender jazz bass, Scott Thurston's harmonicas, Steve Ferrone's touring Pearl drum kit, and Petty’s personal wardrobe worn on tour, in the studio, and on the cover of Rolling Stone.



During a Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers Fan Weekend that takes place from Nov. 26-28, fans can view Rock Hall vault footage of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers featured in the Power of Rock Experience showcasing Petty’s legendary “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” performance with Prince and his iconic Super Bowl Halftime performance as highlighted in The Biggest Show on Turf.

Plus, there will be a photo opportunity at the Long Live Rock art installation on the plaza. The weekend of Nov. 19-21 and Nov. 26-28, at the top of every hour, Tom Petty and the Heartbreaker’s music will be played on the Rock Boxes located throughout downtown Cleveland, along East 9th Street, and all day inside the museum.

The new documentary Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free: The Making of Wildflowers gets its worldwide release at noon tomorrow with a free global streaming event on Petty’s YouTube channel. In January, the flick will also kick off the return of the Rock Hall’s film series.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers, Rock Hall

More on C-Notes

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 3, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. New Nonprofit Newsroom Aims to Launch in Cleveland Next Year with Starting Staff of 25 Read More

  2. A New Republican-Led Bill Could Be the Middle-of-the-Road Solution to Legalizing and Taxing Marijuana Read More

  3. George Family Sues Irishtown Bend Park Group After Port Authority Takes Early Step Toward Eminent Domain on Their Building Read More

  4. CSU Vikings Offering Hilarious, Amazing Free Ticket Promotion Read More

  5. Temperatures Reach Record Levels in Great Lakes, a Troubling Trend Fueled by Climate Change Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation